'Stranger Things' Season 4 Set Photos Tease 'Massive' Plot Turn

New set photos for Stranger Things Season 4 indicate some dark twists in the upcoming season, and fans are getting fearful. Last week, a fan account posted what seem to be real pictures of the cast and crew filming new scenes in a cemetery. If they are authentic, it appears the people of Hawkins will be doing some mourning when Season 4 premieres on Netflix.

Stranger Things Season 4 is filming now, and fans are desperate for information on the Netflix original series. Many have poured over every detail of these set photos, assuming they are real and digging for every scrap of meaning contained within. Some have already developed new fan theories about which characters might die or why the characters might gather at Hawkins Cemetary otherwise. So far, Netflix and the show's creators have not commented on the alleged leaks.

SOMETHING "MASSIVE" IS HAPPENING AT HAWKINS CEMETERY...😱 NO NEW PHOTOS, COULD BE ONE OF THE LAST SCENES OF THE SEASON. pic.twitter.com/D7Ji0YxU2m — Stranger Things 4 (@StrangerNews11) May 25, 2021

"Oh god. I'm convinced Steve is going to die," one fan tweeted. Another wrote: "I think maybe Hopper's fake funeral or Steve's or Jonathan's or Mike's (oh God no, forget it)." A third person wrote: "I think Joyce is going to die because Lonnie was confirmed to be in season 4 and he's only been in a season to attend a funeral."

As intense as Stranger Things is, many fans noted that they have not had to endure the death of a beloved main character yet — with the presumed exception of Sheriff Jim Hopper (David Harbour), who disappeared at the end of Season 3 but may return in the new installment. Official teasers released by Netflix already seem to show him back in action.

Whether the characters are actually mourning the real loss of a friend or not, there's no doubt that Stranger Things Season 4 is going to take a more grim tone. Last year, stunt coordinator Hiro Koda told our sister site, ComicBook.com that the new season is "darker. It's going to be epic. There's lots of great surprises and all your favorite people are in it."

"It's going to be so good," Koda continued. "It's so epic. I've gotten to read through almost eight scripts now, so it's pretty awesome. I don't know how many we're going to get."

Sadly, Stranger Things is one of many shows to be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It appears that work on the series is back underway at full capacity, but there is no release date for Season 4 just yet. The first three seasons are streaming now on Netflix.