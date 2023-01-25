Netflix Defends Conditions on 'Squid Game' Reality Show

Contestants are learning the hard way that competing in a real-life version of Squid Game is no easy feat. As 456 hopefuls gathered to compete in Netflix's first-of-its-kind reality series based on the hit South Korean drama, the scene quickly descended into a "warzone," with contestants describing exhausting conditions, hypothermia, and some even being stretched off the set. Netflix, however, has defended the situation, sharing in a statement that "any claims of serious injury are untrue."

The streamer's Squid Game reality series, first announced back in June 2022, is currently being filmed at Cardington Studios in Bedford, England, and it seems the record-setting grand prize of $4.56 million is resulting in some chaos. Contestants told The Sun of the recent filming that they spent hours in temperatures as low as 26 Fahrenheit, with the rules of the show's iconic Red Light, Green Light game demanding that the real-life players stand completely still. One contestant told the outlet that it was already "freezing" when contestants were bussed to the set from their London hotel. That contestant explained that players were provided with "two thermals, two socks, a shirt, plimsolls and green tracksuits," as well as "blood vests," which they had to wear "under clothes which burst automatically if they catch you moving to make it look like you've been shot." The contestant also said they did not believe "there were any heaters."

It seems that the hope of scoring a massive grand prize resulted in some contestants pushing their limits. A separate player told The Sun that "even if hypothermia kicked," some contestants "were willing to stay for as long as possible because a lot of money was on the line. Too many were determined not to move so they stood there for far too long." That player went on to describe the set as "a warzone," explaining that "people were getting carried out by medics but we couldn't say anything. If you talk then you're out." The player added that "some people couldn't move their feet because it was so cold," and "you could hear someone yell 'medic' and the crew would rush on." The player said contestants "ended up standing there for 30 minutes between takes," with some left "crawling by the end." The player said "at least one was carried out on a stretcher."

Responding to the reports, a Netflix spokesperson told The Sun in a statement, "Netflix, Studio Lambert and The Garden takes contributor care as one of its highest priorities and regular toilet breaks, water and food are categorically standard practice on production." The statement added that "all contestants were prepared by production several weeks ago that they would be playing a game in cold conditions and participated knowing this" and "all precautions were taken to ensure the game was played safely." In a separate statement obtained by Deadline, the company acknowledged that "it was very cold on set," something "participants were prepared for," though it added that "any claims of serious injury are untrue." The statement added, "we care deeply about the health and safety of our cast and crew, and invested in all the appropriate safety procedures." A premiere date for the series has yet to be announced.