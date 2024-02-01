Netflix Reveals What Shows and Movies Are Coming in 2024

Netflix's 2024 lineup includes new seasons of 'Bridgerton' and 'Squid Game,' the debut of the new series '3 Body Problem,' and the premiere of original films like 'The Union' and 'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.'

Netflix has big things planned for 2024. Already a month into the new year, the streamer on Thursday kicked off February by giving subscribers a glimpse of what's to come in 2024, Netflix dropping its "Next on Netflix" multi-title trailer showcasing the lengthy list of shows and movies set to debut on the platform over the course of the next 11 months.

Tantalizing viewers with the logline, "in 2024, get ready for what's next ...on Netflix," the 2024 preview promised to expand the Netflix library by dozens of titles, including plenty of Netflix original movies. The streamer's 2024 movie lineup is led by the Halle Berry and Mark Wahlberg-starring film The Union (Aug. 16), an action film written by Joe Barton and David Guggenheim that centers around a construction worker who is roped into a high-stakes US intelligence mission by his former high school girlfriend. Jennifer Lopez will also be a Netflix star in 2024 with the release of Atlas, an AI drama penned by Aron Eli Coleite and Leo Sardarian that also stars Simu Liu, Sterling K. Brown, Abraham Popoola, and Lana Parrilla. Another major highlight is the highly anticipated Eddie Murphy-starring Beverly Hills Cop: Axel (July 3).

Other films coming this year include Tyler Perry's Kerry Washington and Oprah Winfrey-starring wartime historical drama Six Triple Eight, the Jerry Seinfeld-starring Pop-Tart biopic Unfrosted, the Glen Powell-starring Hitman, the Millie Bobby Brown-starring Damsel, and the Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz-starring movie Back in Action. The film slate also features The Casagrandes Movie (March 22), the cartoon movie Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp (April 12), and Mother of the Bride (May 9).

On the scripted series front, Netflix has just as many exciting titles set to arrive in the coming months, such as new seasons of fan-favorite Netflix hits like Outer Banks, Squid Game, Bridgerton, The Night Agent, and The Diploma. This year will also bring with it the final seasons of The Umbrella Academy, Sweet Tooth, and Cobra Kai. All-new arrivals such as 3 Body Problem and Black Doves will join the streamer's series offerings. Netflix is also set to expand its unscripted series catalog with titles including new seasons of Love Is Blind and Formula 1: Drive to Survive, as well as the Netflix is a Joke Fest, The Netflix Cup, and The Netflix Slam.

Netflix has not yet announced premiere dates for the majority of its 2024 debuts. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for the latest updates!