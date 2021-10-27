‘Squid Game’ Creator Fires Back at LeBron James After He Criticized Show’s Ending

LeBron James has a problem with the ending to the hit Netflix series Squid Game, and the creator has fired back. Earlier this month, James shared his thoughts on Squid Game, a show that drew nearly 132 million people during its first month on Netflix. James said he loved the show but has issues with the ending. Warning: Spoilers ahead.

“I didn’t like the ending though,” James said in a press conference, per ESPN. “I know they start it off with a Season 2 but, like, get on the f—ng flight and go see your daughter, bro. Like what are you doing?” Hwang Dong-hyuk, the creator of Squid Game, spoke to The Guardian about the show and had a message for James after learning about his comments.

“Have you seen Space Jam 2?” he asks. “LeBron James is cool and can say what he wants. I respect that. I’m very thankful he watched the whole series. But I wouldn’t change my ending. That’s my ending. If he has his own ending that would satisfy him, maybe he could make his own sequel. I’ll check it out and maybe send him a message saying, ‘I liked your whole show, except the ending.’”

James stars in the movie Space Jam: A New Legacy, which was released in July. The movie received a low Rotten Tomatoes score but made over $160 million at the box office while also streaming on HBO Max in the first 30 days of its release. James has also had supporting roles in various TV shows and movies over the last 10 years.

Squid Game was a major hit for Netflix because of the storyline. “A mysterious invitation to join the game is sent to people at risk who are in dire need of money,” the official synopsis states. “456 participants from all walks of life are locked into a secret location where they play games in order to win 45.6 billion won. Every game is a Korean traditional children’s game such as Red Light, Green Light, but the consequence of losing is death.”

The ending leaves the door open for a sequel, but will it happen. “Of course there is talk, Dong-hyuk told The Guardian. “That’s inevitable because it’s been such a success. I am considering it. I have a very high-level picture in my mind, but I’m not going to work on it straight away. There’s a film I really want to make. I’m thinking about which to do first. I’m going to talk to Netflix.”