'Sons of Anarchy Alum Michael Beach Reacts to One of His Early Movies Now Streaming

Former Sons of Anarchy actor Michael Beach had fun watching one of his old films while stuck in quarantine in Toronto last month. Beach, 57, was bored when he came across The Hit List, a 1993 crime drama he made that stars Lost actor Jeff Fahey and Kick-Ass star Yancey Butler. He was "not good" in the movie, Beach admitted with a laugh.

Back on May 23, Beach was in the middle of a two-week quarantine in Toronto so he could film a scene for a project there. While searching for something to watch, he stumbled onto Tubi, a free, ad-supported streaming platform available in the U.S. and Canada. He found The Hit List was streaming there and decided to break his usual rule of avoiding watching things he's made. He didn't even remember making the movie.

"It was strange because I can honestly say I don’t really remember shooting the scenes or anything that happen on set during filming," Beach wrote. "Nothing came back to me. Not sure if that’s good or bad or if should worry about not having any memories of this event from my past." Beach also shared a video of himself with the film playing in the background. "This is hilarious," he said, later adding that he was "not good" in it.

It's easy to understand how Beach could have forgotten he made this movie since he has over 155 credits on his IMDb page. Kevin Durand pointed this out in the comments, telling Beach he "earned the right to forget" making The Hit List. "My brother you are so appreciated and I’m glad to know that one of those characters was with one of your many characters," Beach replied.

Beach starred as Taddius Orwell "T.O." Cross in 11 episodes of Sons of Anarchy between 2010 and 2014. More recently, he had arcs on Chicago P.D., Cherish the Day, SEAL Team, S.W.A.T., and The Rookie. He recently finished filming Midnight in the Switchgrass, a police drama starring Bruce Willis and Megan Fox.



The trailer for Midnight in the Switchgrass was released earlier this week. The film hits select theaters and video-on-demand platforms on July 27. The movie was directed by Randall Emmett and written by Alan Horsfall. Willis and Fox play FBI agents working on a case in Florida when they discover that their case is linked to a serial killer a Texas Ranger (Emile Hirsch) has been searching for. Other actors in the movie include Lukas Haas, Colson Baker, Caitlin Carmichael, Jackie Cruz, and Sistine Stallone.