‘Sons of Anarchy’ Leaving Netflix in December

Netflix will be saying goodbye to Sons of Anarchy at the beginning of the December.

The streaming giant began to announce on its website to subscribers that the Kurt Sutter-created motorcycle club drama will leave the service on December 1, 2018.

The news comes as FX slowly takes its shows out of the streaming service after Netflix and FOX failed to reach an agreement back in August 2017. The network has already removed many of their biggest series, including The League, Archer and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

FX’s other biggest show, American Horror Story, recently made Cult available for streaming on Netflix, just in time for the premiere of Apocalypse, which is currently airing new episodes on the network. The horror anthology series appears to be staying put at the streaming service for the time being.

Fans of the motorcycle drama still have a few weeks to enjoy a rewatch of the original series before it goes away from the service, though they will still be able to stream the series on FX+.

The news also seems to be an indication that Sons of Anarchy spinoff series, Mayans M.C., will not be heading to Netflix after the end of its first season, with the finale set to air Tuesday.

The new series, which follows the story of the Santo Padre charter of the Mayans motorcycle club has kept close ties with the flagship series throughout its first season, including some cameos from Sons of Anarchy stars, and one common enemy.

Sutter recently teased while in an appearance on The IMDB Show that the Mayans season finale would feature a significant Sons of Anarchy connection.

“I would say that in the finale there is a significant Son’s intersection,” Sutter said after being pushed off hints on the anticipated installment. “That’s all I’m going to give you. An intersection between mythologies.”

Sons of Anarchy ran from 2008 to 2014 and followed the lives of the Sons of Anarchy motorcycle club. The series starred Charlie Hunnam as Jax Teller, as he rises to president of the organization before reaching a tragic end. The series dealt with themes of brotherhood, loyalty and redemption.

Along with Hunnam, the series starred Katey Sagal, Mark Boone Junior, Kim Coates, Tommy Flanagan, Johnny Lewis, Maggie Siff, Ron Perlman, Ryan Hurst, Theo Rossi, Jimmy Smits and many others.

Will you fit one last Sons of Anarchy binge on Netflix before it’s done? Mayans M.C. airs its first season finale Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET on FX.