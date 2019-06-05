‘Sneaky Pete’ Canceled by Amazon After 3 Seasons

Sneaky Pete will finish its run on Amazon after the ongoing third season, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Amazon canceled the Bryan Cranston crime drama this week.

The series debuted its third season on May 10, with Blake Masters taking over as the show’s third showrunner. Masters replaced Graham Yost, who took over for co-creator David Shore (The Good Doctor) after Sneaky Pete transitioned from a CBS pilot to an Amazon series.

Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke lauded the series as one of the company’s better-performing series when she announced the season 3 renewal. Back when Amazon announced its second-season renewal just days after the show’s debut, it touted Sneaky Pete as its second-most-streamed original scripted series on its opening day.

Like fellow streaming services, Amazon does not release viewership data.

The drama, which starred Giovanni Ribisi, Marin Ireland and Margo Martindale — with co-creator Cranston as a recurring cast member — revolved around a released convict (Ribisi) who adopts the identity of his cellmate and started living with and working for the man’s family of bail bondsmen. Primarily set in upstate New York, much of the action takes place in and around New York City.

Producing company Sony TV shopped Sneaky Pete around after CBS passed on a series order following its pilot episode in 2015, which led to then-Amazon Studios head Roy Price stepping in and picking up the series.

Since then, Salke has taken over and has made a push for broader-focused fare, like the $250 million bet on The Lord of the Rings. Other scripted shows from Amazon include The Boys, Carnival Row, The Expanse, Fleabag, Goliath, Good Omens, Hannah, Homecoming, Jack Ryan and Emmy darling The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Sneaky Pete joins other bowing Amazon shows like Dangerous Book for Boys, the fourth and final season of The Man in The High Castle, The Tick, Electric Dreams and Mozart in the Jungle.