‘Silicon Valley’ Season 5 Premieres March 25 on HBO

HBO has announced a premiere date for the fifth season of their hit comedy series Silicon Valley, along with a trailer.

Silicon Valley returns on Sunday, March 25. The series was an instant success when it hit HBO‘s various streaming and on-demand services in 2014, and season 5 is the most highly-anticipated yet.

At the end of the fourth season, Richard (Thomas Middleditch) had exploited an alienated nearly everyone in his life, to the point where even Jared (Zach Woods) had decided to part ways with him. However, the determined coder-turned-entrepreneur still had a plan to disrupt the industry and get back on top.

The trailer for season 5 steps around the drama of the fourth season finale, returning instead to the fish-out-of-water awkwardness that these characters are built on. It also features a classic tirade by Gavin Belsin (Matt Ross,) and a snide scene with Jian Yang (Jimmy O. Yang,) who now owns the main cast’s crash pad.

Sadly, the trailer is missing the signature comic relief of Erlich Bachman, formerly played by T.J. Miller. Miller left the show between the fourth and fifth seasons, saying that he had too many other opportunities to choose from, and he figured the rest of the cast could carry the show without him.

However, in Miller’s absence, the other members of the main cast have picked up some serious star power of their own. This was a breakout year for Kumail Nanjiani, who plays Dinesh on Silicon Valley. Nanjiani co-wrote a partially auto-biographical screenplay with his wife, Emily V. Gordon, which finally came to fruition this year as The Big Sick. The movie became the hit rom-com of 2017, and is expected to garner some nominations at this year’s Oscars.

Meanwhile, Martin Starr, who plays Gilfoyle, broke into the Marvel Cinematic Universe this year with a memorable performance as Peter Parker’s teacher, proving the perks of working on a multi-Emmy nominated comedy series.

Episode 1 of Silicon Valley‘s fifth season premieres on Sunday, March 25.