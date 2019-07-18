‘She’s Gotta Have It’ Canceled: Netflix Ends Spike Lee Series After 2 Seasons

Netflix is calling it quits on Spike Lee’s She’s Gotta Have It. The streaming platform announced Wednesday the cancellation of the television update of Lee’s 1986 feature film after two seasons. Lee will reportedly shop the series to other outlets.

“Spike Lee is one of the greatest filmmakers of all time and we’re thrilled he brought the series She’s Gotta Have It to Netflix. While this is our last season, we’re very proud that it will be on our service for years to come and excited to be working with Spike on his upcoming Netflix film Da 5 Bloods,” Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

The news of the cancellation comes nearly two months after Season 2 premiered on Netflix. The show starred DeWanda Wise, Anthony Ramos, Lyriq Bent, Cleo Anthony, Margot Bingham, Chyna Layne and De’Adre Aziza.

The series is the latest Netflix Original to be canceled after a short run. After backlash surrounding the cancellation of beloved comedy series One Day At A Time, the streamer revealed new information about its approach on picking up series as opposed to bringing new ones to users.

THR writes that the decision to renew comes if a new season of a returning series continues to bring in new subscribers, or if it wouldn’t be more beneficial for the streamer to put those resources to new projects instead. Season 2 of She’s Gotta Have It currently has a 67 percent rating among critics on RottenTomatoes.com

Other Netflix series to have gotten canceled recently include Santa Clarita Diet (canceled after Season 3), Friends From College, American Vandal and Between.

Like Sarandos said in his statement, the streaming service will still distribute the upcoming film Da 5 Bloods, it’s fourth collaboration with the writer, director, producer after She’s Gotta Have It, Rodney King and See You Yesterday.

Fans of the streaming service have shared their displeasure at the service’s tendency to cancel scripted originals focused on underserved communities (including the One Day At a Time reboot). Netflix has also made headlines for its contract dispute with the cast of On My Block, one of its most successful series.

Following the backlash, Netflix head of originals Cindy Holland told the outlet the streaming service is committed to telling stories focused on minority communities including series like Dear White People, Family Reunion, the Emmy-nominated miniseries When They See Us and many others.

She’s Gotta Have It is available to stream in its entirety on Netflix.