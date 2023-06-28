'Shaq's Garage': What to Know About Shaquille O'Neal's Pluto TV Show

Shaquille O'Neal has a new show on Pluto TV. Earlier this month, the 51-year-old NBA legend premiered Shaq's Garage, a new action-adventure comedy series for children. The show is part of Kartoon Channel!, a "family entertainment destination that delivers 1000s of episodes of carefully curated and safe family-friendly content." The pilot episode of Shaq's Garage, which aired on June 5 on Pluto TV, attracted twice the users and captured twice the view time as any other show on Kartoon Channel! this year.

"It has been an absolute thrill to be part of a show like Shaq's Garage," Todd Steinman, president of Genius Networks, said in a statement. "The positive response from kids and their families is a testament to the show and a great team effort. We'll look to carry this initial success well beyond the launch and continue to grow the brand into the future."

Welcome to my Shaq Paq! #ShaqsGarage has sped its way onto Kartoon Channel! on @PlutoTV



Join me and Biggie D in Shaq’s Garage now: https://t.co/0f3PXwDAf9 🏀🚗 pic.twitter.com/fbsDY8DnWV — SHAQ (@SHAQ) June 16, 2023

In a statement, O'Neal said: "I am thrilled that our hard work over the past couple of years is finally coming to fruition with our new series. I am extremely proud of what we have created, and I am looking forward to inspiring kids all over the world with Shaq's Garage."

Shaq's Garage stars O'Neal as both himself and the show's main vehicle character, named Biggie D! The animated series is inspired by O'Neal's real-life love of cars and is a mix of action, adventure and comedy. The series includes a family of cars called the Shaq Paq, and one of the vehicles is the Gronk Mobile, voiced by four-time Super Bowl Champion Rob Gronkowski.

O'Neal introduced the series to his fans back in 2020. "In my new series Shaq's Garage you'll get a chance to meet the most amazing, tricked out assortment of vehicles that can only be found in my home," O'Neal wrote in an Instagram post. "Follow the secret adventures of my collection of animated cars with their larger than life personalities, exciting missions, and of course, epic sound systems. Shaq's Garage is a fun, accepting space for everyone." O'Neal is one of the NBA's all-time best players, winning four world championships and being named an All-Star 15 times.