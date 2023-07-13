'Shadow and Bone' Picks up Emmy Nomination Amid Cancellation Fears

Netflix's acclaimed fantasy series Shadow and Bone was nominated for an Emmy this year, sparking hope for fans who are hoping to see the series renewed. On Wednesday, the Television Academy announced all the 2023 Emmy Awards nominations including Shadow and Bone's nomination for Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode. Since Netflix has yet to announce whether this show is coming back, many fans hope the award clout will help its case.

Shadow and Bone premiered in the spring of 2021 and Season 2 premiered in March of 2023. The show is an adaptation of novels by Leigh Bardugo, but it puts some serious twists on the stories. Still, it has many die-hard fans and it has been praised for its immersive depiction of Bardugo's fantasy world as well as its strong diverse representation and heartbreaking character work. It's no surprise to see that the Season 2, Episode 2, "Rusalye," was nominated for a special effects award.

shadow and bone deserved that emmy nomination this entire scene was perfect pic.twitter.com/Mf8rw1djhP — ivy || kanej era (@defaultbrekker) July 13, 2023

Shadow and Bone is up against some heavy hitters in that category. The other nominees are Five Days At Memorial, The Nevers, Ted Lasso, The Umbrella Academy and Wednesday. Competing against two other Netflix original series means a victory might not register as highly for the streamer, and since a renewal hasn't been announced yet, fans fear the show will need all the help it can get.

Shadow and Bone Season 2 was announced less than two months after the first season premiered. By now, fans are likely familiar with the typical patterns at Netflix – viewership in the first four weeks or so is the biggest determining factor in whether a show is renewed or not. In this case, Four months have passed since Shadow and Bone Season 2 premiered and several major Netflix events have gone by without a hint. The outspoken fandom on social media is openly concerned.

The show followed the plot of Bardugo's Shadow and Bone trilogy while incorporating remixed elements from the Six of Crows duology as well. Bardugo has two more books set in the "Grishaverse," and many fans want to see the story go all the way. Some even want to see spinoffs and original material not contained in the books, but for now, a simple Season 3 renewal would suffice.

Shadow and Bone's Emmy fate will be decided when the award show is held on Sept. 18, 2023. In the meantime, both seasons are streaming now on Netflix. Bardugo's books are available in print, digital and audiobook formats.