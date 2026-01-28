‘School Spirits’ Star Josh Zuckerman on Mr. Martin’s ‘Super Fun’ and Shocking Backstory (Exclusive)

The first three episodes of School Spirits Season 3 are here, and star Josh Zuckerman spoke to PopCulture.com about that surprising reveal about Mr. Martin.

Zuckerman has played the dead teacher since the first season of the Paramount+ mystery drama, initially trying to help the teen spirits trapped at Split River High.

Major spoilers for Season 3 of School Spirits beyond this point!

In Season 2, it was discovered that he was actually responsible for the fire in the chemistry lab that killed him and Janet, and that he had trapped Janet to make everyone else believe she crossed over. Now it’s hard for everyone to trust him or believe him, and that hasn’t changed for the third season. After some inconsistencies were revealed about the bus crash that killed Quinn and the school marching band, Mr. Martin admitted that it was him who caused the crash.

Long story short, he had discovered something that pulled him under some type of veil, and for a split second, he was outside of the school and was in front of the bus very briefly, which is why it crashed. It’s definitely been interesting to learn more about Mr. Martin, especially with the kind of impact he’s had, both good and bad, and for Zuckerman, he thinks it’s “super fun.”

“It’s super fun to learn more and more about your own backstory as the show goes on and to be as shocked by it as everyone else’s,” he continued. “And then to find out why it ties into decisions that were made in previous seasons. It’s really fun weaving that together and figuring out where we are now and how decisions that Mr. Martin made in the past is actually affecting everyone’s story. It’s a lot more interesting to see someone juggling and then to see someone, I guess, just throwing one ball at least.”

Since the season just started, it’s hard to predict what else Mr. Martin could be hiding, and what side of good and evil he’ll be on. If anything, there will be a lot more to look forward to, and there’s no telling what will happen. That’s what makes the show so entertaining, it’s that you never know what to expect. Fans will just have to wait and see. The first three episodes of School Spirits Season 3 are streaming now on Paramount+, with new episodes dropping on Wednesdays.