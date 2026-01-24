‘School Spirits’ Cast Reflect on Mystery Drama and Share What They’re Most Excited for in Season 3 (Exclusive)

School Spirits Season 3 is almost here, and the cast spoke to PopCulture.com about what they’re most excited for.

The first three episodes of the mystery drama premiere on Wednesday on Paramount+.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The series has been unpredictable as more secrets are being shared about Split River High, the spirits trapped there, and much more. Two of the spirits, Yuri (Miles Elliot), who died in the school’s greenhouse in the ‘70s, and Quinn (Ci Hang Ma), who died in a bus accident on the return from a competition with the school marching band, were only introduced last season. It can be assumed that much more will be revealed in this upcoming season about both of them, and for Ma, the journey has been “amazing.”

L-R: Jess Gabor as Janet Hamilton, Sarah Yarkin as Rhonda, Ci Hang Ma as Quinn, Nick Pugliese as Charley and Miles Elliot as Yuri in School Spirits, Season 3, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: David Astora/Paramount+.

“I really love our creators,” they said. “Nate [Trinrud] and Megan [Trinrud] are amazing. The cast and crew are so lovely. So, I felt really grateful as an actor that I get to delve more into Quinn and their backstory and their story and channel my own experiences into it. So it felt very fulfilling for me.”

Elliot echoed the sentiment. “I mean, it’s just the best,” he shared during his joint interview with Ma. “The people we work with are so awesome, and I feel like it’s a cliché that everyone says. But it’s so much fun on set, and Nate, Megan, Oliver [Goldstick, EP/showrunner], everybody, Hannah [Macpherson, director], everybody’s just so lovely. So it’s so fun. I did not expect to just jump into such a family unit, and that’s what it’s been. So it’s just awesome.”

Speaking of fun, as Maddie’s (Peyton List) story dives deeper into the high school, an unexpected group of allies has come out to help her. Boyfriend Xavier (Spencer MacPherson), best friend Nicole (Kiara Pichardo), and cheerleader Claire (Rainbow Wedell) have been getting closer as they try to save Maddie. It’s been interesting seeing this dynamic, and Pichardo revealed that Season 3 will be more of a Nicole and Claire “bestie sister situation.”

L-R: Kiara Pichardo as Nicole Herrera, Erika Swayze as Livia, Peyton List as Maddie Nears, Spencer Macpherson as Xavier Baxter, and Rainbow Wedell as Claire Zomer in School Spirits, Season 3, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Ed Araquel/Paramount+

She and Wedell recalled how they were filming a scene where Claire was prepping Nicole for a party, and Wedell was putting makeup on her, even though Pichardo “can do makeup much better” than she can, and she was telling her how much makeup to use.

Between finding out the aftermath of the Season 2 cliffhanger, getting more Nicole and Claire bestie moments, and Jennifer Tilly’s introduction, there will be a lot to look forward to in the third season. Nick Pugliese, who portrays spirit Charley, who died after having an allergic reaction to peanut oil, said he’s excited to explore Charley in a relationship.

“The first season, he was completely on his own,” Pugliese shared. “He was thinking about this past relationship. It was part of the reason he couldn’t cross over. The second season, something starts to bud. And this season, you go through the ups and the downs of what a relationship actually can be, and I think that was really exciting to explore. And that it’s still the same person in just all these different situations, which is very true to life.”

L-R: Ci Hang Ma as Quinn, Miles Elliot as Yuri and Sarah Yarkin as Rhonda in School Spirits, Season 3, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Ed Araquel/Paramount+.

As for cynical spirit Rhonda, who was murdered by her guidance counselor, Sarah Yarkin revealed fans will see her connect with other ghosts, like Quinn, “and really open up.” She continued, “And I don’t wanna say too much, but it could be nice to see. It could be sweet. It could be cute.”

School Spirits can be pretty unpredictable, so there’s no telling what will go down. Fans will just have to wait and see what happens when School Spirits Season 3 premieres with the first three episodes on Wednesday on Paramount+, followed by weekly drops.