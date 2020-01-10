‘Saved by the Bell’ Alum Mark-Paul Gosselaar to Return for Reboot on Peacock

Zack Morris is heading back to The Max! Mark-Paul Gosselaar confirmed Thursday that he will be part of the Saved By the Bell reboot heading to Peacock, NBCUniversal’s new streaming service set to launch in April. After Deadline first reported that Gosselaar would be a producer on the revival and appear in at least three episodes, the actor told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, “Everybody can sleep well at night.”

The star added that former on-screen love interest Tiffani Thiessen, who played Kelly Kapowski, “has been engaged with” the project as well, adding, “It looks like you will have us in some capacity.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Back in September, Gosselaar admitted to Variety that he originally did not receive an invite to return to the iconic series ahead of the reboot announcement.

“I read it in the trades just like everybody else this morning,” he admitted. “Honestly, I was never approached. I woke up to the news this morning with a kind of ‘huh’ response.”

While Gosselaar added he had “always been interested, of course,” he understood how his role on ABC’s Black-ish spinoff, Mixed-ish, would make it so Peacock wouldn’t approach him off the bat.

“I’m on ABC, so it doesn’t really fit into that considering Disney Plus, so I understand the business side of things,” he said. “But I had no idea it was that far along.”

Zack Morris won’t be the only character returning to Bayside, with Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley, who originally played A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano, respectively, confirming their involvement in the reboot, which appears to focus heavily on Gosselaar’s character.

“When California governor Zack Morris gets into hot water for closing too many low-income high schools, he proposes they send the affected students to the highest performing schools in the state — including Bayside High,” the official logline reads. “The influx of new students gives the over privileged Bayside kids a much needed and hilarious dose of reality.”

Photo credit: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic