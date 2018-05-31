‘Roseanne’ Fans Urge Netflix to Save Series

Roseanne fans are urging Netflix to step up and save the sitcom in the wake of ABC’s cancellation.

The network pulled the plug on the show, which was the most watched series of the 2017-2018 season, after star Roseanne Barr tweeted a racist statement about Valerie Jarrett, a former Barack Obama aide.

Due to the show’s mass appeal, fans want a network to save it, and Netflix is the main pick for most.

“ABC went overboard,” one fan wrote. “My household loves you, always will! I hope to see you back on the Roseanne show, on Netflix maybe?”

Some fans even suggested that Netflix should pick up the show, even if that meant parting ways with its controversial star.

“Netflix should pick up Roseanne without you know who,” one fan suggested.

Many users also brought up Netflix’s recent partnership with Barack and Michelle Obama in their arguments. Some fans believe Netflix should pick up the show, which is a conservative favorite, as a counterpoint to the Obamas’ upcoming productions, which most predict will have liberal subjects.

“Maybe Roseanne can go to Netflix,” one fan wrote. “It would draw a larger audience than the Obamas easily.”

On the Netflix front, the streaming giant has shown no signs of picking up the series of a spinoff from it.

Their only reaction about the Roseanne cancellation from the service came in the form of a subtweet. They used the cancellation as a way to promote their sitcom One Day at a Time, which touches on similar themes as Roseanne.

“Reminder: One Day at a Time is a sitcom about a tight-knit, working class family that tackles extremely topical social issues in a smart and innovative way. Ya know, if you’re suddenly looking for a show like that,” the tweet read.

Seasons 1-9 of Roseanne are still streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Season 10 has been taken out of syndication by ABC and is no longer available on Hulu.

