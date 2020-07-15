Roku, Amazon Fire TV Users Furious They Can't Watch Peacock
After much anticipation, NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming service launched nationwide on Wednesday. Boasting thousands of titles, including The Office and Friends, TV lovers have flocked to the service, but much like HBO Max before it, Peacock does not support streaming on Roku or Amazon Fire TV, leaving many people angry.
Entering the streaming wars without those two services comes with a large blow to the new service. According to CNET, Roku and Amazon Fire TV products are the most popular ways to stream on TV in the U.S., and together, they make up approximately 70 percent of all the streaming devices installed in the U.S. last year, reaching roughly 80 million active users between them. The decision to launch without Roku and Fire TV is mainly due to money, with Variety reporting that both HBO Max and Peacock are deadlocked in talks with the two services. It is unclear if negotiations will ever be met, meaning there is a chance that those who use either service to stream could be unable to watch content on some streaming platforms for some time, with one source even stating that it is unlikely that either Roku or Fire TV will be supported.
Regardless of the talks going on behind the scenes and the reasons as to why neither service is supported, those who use Roku and Fire TV were unhappy to learn that they are unable to stream Peacock. As many people took to social media to offer their first opinions of Peacock, others took to Twitter with their upset. Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.
I cant get HBO max or Peacock TV on #Roku. Is Roku going out of business?— Juan Cabezas (@JuanCabezas1) July 13, 2020
I wanted to watch Peacock, but it's not available on my Fire TV. I did some sneaky to get HBO Max, but I can't find any sneaky ways to get Peacock yet.— king. (@kquartermaines) July 15, 2020
*Growls* Peacock TV isn't on Roku and Amazon Fire TV this June 15th launch. I'm VERY pissed off. 🤨😑— ❤🏳️🌈 Lovable BradHound 🏳️🌈❤ (@BradHound) July 7, 2020
Really?!?! With many depending on streaming services during the pandemic and not having deep pockets to buy new devices just to steam #Peacock, can’t y’all just get along?— Leslie P (@g00g01p1ex) July 15, 2020
3 Issues Keeping HBO Max and Peacock Off Roku and Fire TV | The Motley Fool #Roku https://t.co/qE9xddPJAZ
Peacock and HBO Max not being on Roku hurts them a lot more than it hurts Roku.— Rasslin Uploader (Armstrong Alley on YT) (@KrisPLettuce) July 14, 2020
So NBC hypes up their Peacock streaming service for months but on launch day its not available on roku, firestick, or even my Sony Android TV? #FlockToPeacock pic.twitter.com/WajJNqVZzZ— GThreepwood (@GThreepwood23) July 15, 2020
I have a way to watch Peacock, but I chose not to until I can watch it on Fire TV.— Dave A. (@SavedByDave) July 15, 2020
This is what I get when I search for Peacock on Roku pic.twitter.com/MHbcN40G0R— Steve Miano (@StephenMiano5) July 14, 2020
Listen here, Peacock. I get it. But I've only got 11 TV's with Roku's attached. The whole point of streaming TV was to get away from cable TV network wars. And now here we are, again. You are both at fault. Stop the nonsense.— Never Thumper (@1770Thumper) July 15, 2020
#FreetheBird @Roku @peacockTV @amazonfiretv Make the deal already! Don't leave me, my mom and my brother hanging, Peacock! RT if you want Peacock to be on these devices!— Aaron S. Montalvo v2 #BringBackAllspark (@HollowfoxAlt) July 14, 2020
I’d love to watch it, but unfortunately Peacock isn’t on Roku, Fire TV, or PlayStation.
I’m not watching this on my phone
That’s what Quibi is for— Rasika A.W. 🦋 (@thelovelypossum) July 15, 2020
why the hell is peacock not on roku??? ahhhhh— finn (@forrealfinn1) July 15, 2020
So far Peacock is looking pretty good except for the part about not being on either Roku or Fire TV.— Animation is Key🧢 (@AnimationisKey) July 15, 2020
Thanks @Roku I ordered the Peacock app thinking I could watch it on my Roku Tv. But y’all blocked Peacock. Now I can’t get my money back from Peacock. I’m not happy and will never buy another Roku Tv! #DontBuyRokuTvs— Diana 😷 (@Diana512) July 15, 2020