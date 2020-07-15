Roku, Amazon Fire TV Users Furious They Can't Watch Peacock

After much anticipation, NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming service launched nationwide on Wednesday. Boasting thousands of titles, including The Office and Friends, TV lovers have flocked to the service, but much like HBO Max before it, Peacock does not support streaming on Roku or Amazon Fire TV, leaving many people angry.

Entering the streaming wars without those two services comes with a large blow to the new service. According to CNET, Roku and Amazon Fire TV products are the most popular ways to stream on TV in the U.S., and together, they make up approximately 70 percent of all the streaming devices installed in the U.S. last year, reaching roughly 80 million active users between them. The decision to launch without Roku and Fire TV is mainly due to money, with Variety reporting that both HBO Max and Peacock are deadlocked in talks with the two services. It is unclear if negotiations will ever be met, meaning there is a chance that those who use either service to stream could be unable to watch content on some streaming platforms for some time, with one source even stating that it is unlikely that either Roku or Fire TV will be supported.

Regardless of the talks going on behind the scenes and the reasons as to why neither service is supported, those who use Roku and Fire TV were unhappy to learn that they are unable to stream Peacock. As many people took to social media to offer their first opinions of Peacock, others took to Twitter with their upset. Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.