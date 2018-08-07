Robin Wright Takes the Throne in New ‘House of Cards’ Promo Poster

A new promo poster for House of Cards proves that Robin Wright is taking the lead on the popular Netflix original series.

On Tuesday, Netflix released another promotional image for the upcoming final season of House of Cards – announcing the premiere date for season 6 as Nov. 2 – showing Robin Wright’s Claire Underwood taking the throne from former Commander-in-Chief Frank Underwood, portrayed by Kevin Spacey.

The promo image marks the first in the series’ five-year history that a woman has been seated on the Lincoln Memorial-styled stone chair, officially marking the drastic changes to come in the upcoming season. Previous behind-the-scenes images from season 6 showed Wright as Claire Underwood in the Oval Office, indicating her move from Vice President to President following husband Frank Underwood’s resignation from office after his numerous illegal actions came to light.

The shift in leadership comes after Netflix announced their decision to cut ties with Spacey following numerous accusations of sexual assault and harassment against the actor surfaced, including several accusations from people who worked on House of Cards.

Despite denying Spacey denying the allegations, Netflix said in a statement that were not willing to be “involved with any further production of House of Cards that includes Kevin Spacey.” The streaming platform also announced at the time its decision to not move forward with Gore, a film starring and produced by Kevin Spacey that was already in post-production.

Production company Media Rights Capital later announced their intentions to resume production on season 6, which was halted due the allegations against the Oscar-winning actor, without Spacey at the helm.

In the months since the allegations broke, Wright has spoken out about the upcoming season and the affect Spacey’s firing had on the cast and crew.

“I think we were all surprised, of course, and ultimately saddened. We forged ahead, and we were so thankful that we were able to complete the series as planned,” Wright said during an interview with Today, adding that she had not known Spacey that well. “We were co-workers, really. We never socialized outside of work.”

While it has not yet been explicitly revealed how Spacey’s character will be written off of the show, with some suggesting that he will die, production on the final season officially wrapped on Friday, April 27.

Seasons 1-5 of House of Cards are available for streaming on Netflix. Season 6, the series’ final season, will be available for streaming beginning Friday, Nov. 2.