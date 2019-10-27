‘Jackie Brown’ Actor Robert Forster’s Final Role Revealed Following Death

Jackie Brown actor Robert Forster‘s fans will get to see him in one more role. The late actor, who died the same day his final movie, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, was released on Netflix, will be featured in an episode of the Apple TV+ series Amazing Stories. His episode of the anthology series will include an in memoriam card.

Forster stars in the episode titled “Dynoman and The Volt,” written by Peter Ackerman and directed by Susanna Fogel.

According to Deadline, the episode stars Forster as the grandfather of a tween son. They both dream of having superpowers, and their wish is granted when Grandpa gets a ring he ordered from a comic book 50 years too late. They discover the ring grants them superpowers.

Amazing Stories is a reimagining of Steven Spielberg‘s 1985-1987 anthology series of the same name. Spielberg is an executive producer on the new series, along with Edward Kitsis, Adam Horowitz, Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey.

Following Forster’s death, Horowitz shared a brief tribute to the actor.

“Just had the privilege of working with the great Robert Forster. I’m in shock. So sad. RIP,” Horowitz tweeted.

Forster died on Oct. 11 at age 78, following a battle with brain cancer. The actor’s film and television career began in the late 1960s. After decades in obscurity, Forster’s career was revived when Quentin Tarantino cast him in 1997’s Jackie Brown. His performance in the film earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

“Today the world is left with one less gentlemen,” Tarantino said in a statement after Forster’s death. “One less square shooter. One less good man. One less wonderful father. One less marvelous actor. I remember all the breakfasts we had at silver spoons. All the stories. All the kind words. All the support. Casting Robert Forster in Jackie Brown was one of the best choices I’ve ever made in my life. I will miss you dearly my old friend.”

Forster worked up until his death, appearing both in movies and television shows. He had a recurring role in Last Man Standing, playing the father of Tim Allen’s character. Forster appeared as Bud Baxter in 10 episodes, including a final episode earlier this year.

“So very sad at [Robert’s] passing, he was a gift to me personally and a emotional part of our show. Prayers and condolences to his beautiful wife and family,” Allen tweeted.

“A truly gifted actor and one of the loveliest people I have ever had the pleasure of working with. RIP Robert,” Nancy Travis, who plays Allen’s wife on the show, added.

Apple has not set a premiere date for Amazing Stories yet.

