R.L. Stine Confirms Release Timeline for 'Fear Street' Movies on Netflix

R.L. Stine fans have been on the edge of their seats waiting for confirmation on when the new Fear Street movies will debut on Netflix. Now, it seems we have a better timeline on when that will happen, and it came right from the beloved horror author himself. Over on Twitter, Stine was sharing the news that episodes of the classic Nickelodeon children's show Eureeka’s Castle, which he was head writer of, are now streaming on Paramount+. Currently, fans can click here to get a free trial subscription to the new streaming service, which offers tons of great retro Nickelodeon content.

A fan of the Fear Street series replied to Stine, writing, "No wonder I loved this show. You were my favorite teen writer. Loved Goosebumps but Fear Street series was my jam!! Wish you could do a show based on the Fear Street books." The author tweeted back, confirming that the new film trilogy will debut on Netflix "this summer." He did not share exactly when, but in a previous announcement, it was revealed the three movies will be released over three consecutive months.

Jason, watch for the three Fear Street movies on Netflix this summer. — R.L. Stine (@RL_Stine) April 22, 2021

Not a lot of specific details are known about the Fear Street trilogy, but the first simply appears to be titled after the book series. According to IMDB, they are listed as Fear Street 1-3, but also appear to have subtitles: Fear Street: 1994, Fear Street: 1978, and Fear Street: 1666. The films are all directed by Leigh Janiak, from a script she co-wrote with Phil Graziadei, Kyle Killen, Kate Trefry, and Zak Olkewicz.

A brief synopsis of the film reads: "In 1994, a group of teenagers find out that the terrifying events that have occurred in their town of Shadyside, Ohio, may be connected to each other, and that they may be the next targets." The stars of Fear Street include Kiana Madeira, Olivia Welch, Benjamin Flores Jr., and Community star Gillian Jacobs. Other cast members are featured as well, such as Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Ashley Zukerman, Fred Hechinger, and Ryan Simpkins.

The first Fear Street movie completed filming in 2019, and was originally set to be released in 2020. However, the Covid-19 pandemic caused mass film industry and theater shutdowns, which caused the movie to be postponed. In August, it was announced that Netflix had acquired the movies, and would be releasing them each month for three months, sometime in mid-2021.