Nearly two months after its release, A Quiet Place Part II has made its way to Paramount+, arriving on the streaming service 45 days after its debut in theaters. The movie's arrival on the streaming service is part of Paramount Pictures' shortened release window for "select upcoming films," a move the studio will also take with the upcoming Mission: Impossible 7.

Paramount+ has not announced any intention to limit A Quiet Place Part II's run on the service. The sequel to 2018's A Quiet Place, A Quiet Place Part II premiered in theaters on May 28 after a pandemic-related delay of over a year and set a pandemic-era record, earning an estimated $57 million in 3,726 theaters over its opening weekend. Since the pandemic, it was the first movie to pass $100 million at the domestic box office and it has a worldwide total of over $279 million. The movie stars Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou and was written and directed by John Krasinski, who co-wrote, directed and starred in A Quiet Place.

His character, Lee Abbott, sacrificed himself at the end of the film to save his family, and Krasinski stayed behind the director's chair for the sequel, directing and writing the new movie. Blunt stars in both films as Lee's wife, Evelyn. Both Krasinski and Blunt were initially reluctant to make a sequel, with Krasinski telling Entertainment Weekly that he thought the original "explored something really special and unique." After a "very small idea" led to new inspiration, he could conceive the second film.

"This is a world you can play in, this isn’t just a character to remake…. it’s actually a world, which is a whole different, very unique experience," he reflected on the film's setting, a post-apocalyptic world in which blind monsters with supersonic hearing attack anything that makes noise. "It’s not like Alien or Jaws where the main villain is the thing you’re repeating; it’s an actual entire set of rules and the circumstance that the world has undergone that you can play in very different facets." You can sign up for Paramount+ with a free trial here.

