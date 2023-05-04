Prime Video Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month With 'Asian & Pacific Islander Voices' Collection
This Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Prime Video is inviting subscribers to celebrate creators and artists in the AAPI community and the AAPI community's impact on media. To mark the month, Prime Video has unveiled a curated collection of series and films that shines a spotlight on the AAPI community titled the Asian & Pacific Islander Voices collection.
Now featured on Prime Video's homepage, the collection features several different carousels to help subscribers find the media best suited for their interests. Subscribers can browse through the Prime Originals and Exclusive collection, which includes everything from Citadel to The Summer I Turned Pretty, as well as the Who's Hungry? Collection, perfect for foodies. The collection of content includes movies and shows such as Bend It Like Beckham, The Whale, Paper Girls, Moana, Train to Busan, and The Big Sick, as well as award-winning films like Everything Everywhere All At Once and Crazy Rich Asians. This month, the streamer is also inviting subscribers to check out the new "Spotlight On" feature with CAPE (Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment) and Executive Director Michelle Sugihara.
Amazon's streaming content is available as a bonus to an Amazon Prime subscription, including free two-day shipping and same-day delivery in some area codes. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Subscribers also get access to Prime Music and Prime Reading. Amazon Prime costs $139 for an annual subscription or $14.99 monthly. You can also get just Prime Video for $8.99 a month. Keep scrolling to see Prime Video's Asian & Pacific Islander Voices collection.
Available Now and Coming in May
Available Now
Bend It Like Beckham (2003)
Citadel (2023)
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2001)
Don't Make Me Go (2022)
Island (2022)
Jet Li's Fearless (2006)
Jinny's Kitchen (2023)
Life Of Pi (2012)
Mary And The Witch's Flower (2017)
Paper Girls (2022)
Shanghai Knights (2003)
Shanghai Noon (2000)
The Joy Luck Club (1993)
The Medallion (2003)
The Summer I Turned Pretty (2022)
Jimmy O. Yang: Guess How Much? Comedy Special (2023)
May 16
Zarna Garg: One in a Billion Comedy Special (2023)
Prime Video Rent or Buy
Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022)
India Sweets and Spices (2021)
Minari (2021)
Moana (2016)
The Fabulous Filipino Brothers (2022)
The Farewell (2019)
Prime Originals and Exclusives
Citadel
The Summer I Turned Pretty
The Wilds
Invincible
The Big Sick
Jinny's Kitchen
Four More Shots Please!
Late Night
Made in Heaven
Ronja: The Robber's Daughter
As Wee See It
Encounter
Fakes
May I Help You?
An American Girl Story: Summer Camp, Friends for Life
Our Stories. Our Voices.
Life of Pi
The Joy Luck Club
Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins
Mohabbatein
Boys Over Flowers
Kantara – A Legend
Signal
He is Psychometric
Second Life
Search WWW
Payback: Money and Power
Please Don't Save Me
Award Show Hits
Everything Everywhere All At Once (with Showtime trial)
Minari (rent or buy)
The Whale (rent or buy)
Train to Busan
Parasit (rent or buy)
Crazy Rich Asians (rent or buy)
The Joy Luck Club
Snowpiercer (with Showtime trial, rent or buy)
Moana (rent or buy)
Who's Hungry?
Jinny's Kitchen
Bao (rent or buy)
Jiro Dreams of Sushi
India Sweets and Spices (rent or buy)
Eat with Me
Take Out with Lisa Ling (with HBO Max trial)
Kampai! For the Love of Sake (rent or buy)
Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines (with Magnolia+ trial)
In on the Action
ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video
Ponniyin Selvan Part 1
Shanghai Noon
The Green Knight (rent or buy)
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Shanghai Knights
Bullet Train (rent or buy)
Aquaman (with HBO Max trial, rent or buy)
Blade of the Immortal
Feel Good Comedies
Bend It Like Beckham
The Wheel of Time
The Boys Presents: Diabolical
The Farewell (rent or buy)
Late Night
Fairfax
The Sex Lives of College Girls (with HBO Max trial)
The Host (rent or buy)
200 Pounds Beauty
Feel the Love
Crazy Rich Asians (rent or buy)
The Big Sick
Memoirs of a Geisha
Mr Malcolm's List (rent or buy)
Already Tomorrow in Hong Kong
Meet the Patels
Hum Tum
A Witch's Love
Baabul
Modern Love Tokyo
Family Favorites
Moana (rent or buy)
Turning Red (rent or buy)
Mary and The Witch's Flower
Lilo & Stitch (rent or buy)
Pokémon the Series: Gold and Silver
Jackie Chan Adventures
Mulan (rent or buy)
Kiki's Delivery Service (English Language) (rent or buy)
Avatar: The Last Airbender (rent or buy)
Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon
Anime Stories
LUPIN THE 3rd vs. CAT'S EYE
Perfect Blue (rent or buy)
Ghost in the Shell
Ronja, the Robber's Daughter
Children Who Chase Lost Voices (English Dubbed) (rent or buy)
Death Note (Japanese Language with English Subtitles)
Inuyasha (Japanese with English Subs)
A Letter to Momo (rent or buy)
Big Fish & Begonia [Dubbed] (rent or buy)