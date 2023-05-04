Prime Video Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month With 'Asian & Pacific Islander Voices' Collection

This Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Prime Video is inviting subscribers to celebrate creators and artists in the AAPI community and the AAPI community's impact on media. To mark the month, Prime Video has unveiled a curated collection of series and films that shines a spotlight on the AAPI community titled the Asian & Pacific Islander Voices collection.

Now featured on Prime Video's homepage, the collection features several different carousels to help subscribers find the media best suited for their interests. Subscribers can browse through the Prime Originals and Exclusive collection, which includes everything from Citadel to The Summer I Turned Pretty, as well as the Who's Hungry? Collection, perfect for foodies. The collection of content includes movies and shows such as Bend It Like Beckham, The Whale, Paper Girls, Moana, Train to Busan, and The Big Sick, as well as award-winning films like Everything Everywhere All At Once and Crazy Rich Asians. This month, the streamer is also inviting subscribers to check out the new "Spotlight On" feature with CAPE (Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment) and Executive Director Michelle Sugihara.

Amazon's streaming content is available as a bonus to an Amazon Prime subscription, including free two-day shipping and same-day delivery in some area codes. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Subscribers also get access to Prime Music and Prime Reading. Amazon Prime costs $139 for an annual subscription or $14.99 monthly. You can also get just Prime Video for $8.99 a month. Keep scrolling to see Prime Video's Asian & Pacific Islander Voices collection.