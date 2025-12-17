Popular Romance Novel Will Become a Prime Video Series

Amazon just can’t get enough YA romance.

Prime Video will release a TV adaptation of The Probability of Miracles, the beloved 2011 romance novel by Wendy Wunder.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Spanning eight episodes, Katie Lovejoy will serve as showrunner and head writer. She previously scripted the most recent movie in Netflix’s YA romance franchise To All the Boys, alongside romance flick Love at First Sight and sports biopic The 99ers.

Considering the success of Prime Video series The Summer I Turned Pretty, which had several memes spread like wildfire on social media this year as it concluded its third and final season, it’s no surprise Amazon is chasing another YA-focused hit. Alloy Entertainment, the studio known for TV series like Gossip Girl, will produce the series.

The synopsis details young protagonist Campbell Cooper, a teenager diagnosed with terminal cancer who is forced to move with her mom and sister to a town called Promise, a place “where miracles are said to happen. Cam, however, doesn’t believe in miracles. How could she when science says she’s definitely going to die? But as she spends her summer in this quirky, mystical town, she discovers that miracles — and falling in love — are still possible, no matter how improbable they may seem.”

Lovejoy released a statement detailing how big of a fan she was of the original novel, noting that she “fell in love” with the novel when it released a year into her early screenwriting career.

“The fact that now, 14 years later, I get to bring Cam’s journey to life onscreen is nothing short of a miracle,” she said.

There is currently no word on casting or a release date for the series yet.