Popular Comedian Reportedly Lands ‘Huge Deal’ on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ might be the home of a popular comedian.

The Sun reports that Amelia Dimoldenberg is in talks to land a deal with Apple for her first standalone television show.

Dimoldenberg launched her YouTube series Chicken Shop Date a decade ago and has become a big success. She’s interviewed practically everyone from Sabrina Carpenter to Jennifer Lawrence to Jonathan Bailey to Cher to even Elmo. She’s racked up about 9 million followers across YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram, and Apple wants in on it.

“Apple knows it will have a ready-made audience for her show, which is expected to drop on the streamer later this year or early this year,” said a TV insider. “Amelia also has a long list of famous fans who’ve been clamouring to get interviewed by her.”

“It’s not clear yet exactly what format any new Apple show would take, but it’s guaranteed to continue in a similar vein to her previous work, which sees her casually and naturally meeting with some of the world’s most famous people,” the insider continued. “It was only a matter of time before one of the streamers came along and harnessed her huge social media influence.”

Nothing has been confirmed that Dimoldenberg is actually getting her own Apple show, but if that is the case, it wouldn’t be surprising. Chicken Shop Date has turned into one of the most popular YouTube shows right now, with the guests only getting bigger and better. Her most-watched Chicken Shop Date videos have over 19 million views. Her latest guest, drag queen Trixie Mattel, is up to 1.3 million views after 11 days.

Meanwhile, Apple TV+’s upcoming slate is as busy as ever. Also in development at the streamer is an adaptation of 2006’s The Holiday, an adaptation of Jennette McCurdy’s memoir I’m Glad My Mom Died, as well as new seasons of Stick, Ted Lasso, Loot, Shrinking, Presumed Innocent, and Slow Horses, among others.

As of now, it’s unknown what the status is of Amelia Dimoldenberg’s relationship with Apple, if there even is one, but if she’s in talks for it, it shouldn’t be too long until it’s revealed if that deal is moving forward or not. For now, fans can always watch Chicken Shop Date on YouTube and the variety of guests that she’s had on.