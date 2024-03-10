Major Oscar Contender Hits No. 1 on Hulu Ahead of Ceremony
See Hulu's top 5 movies today (March 10, 2024).
The Academy Awards air via ABC on Sunday night, and movie fans who subscribe to Hulu are prepping for the ceremony by watching one of the main contenders. Elsewhere, people are also watching the previous Dune movie as Dune: Part Two continues its theatrical run.
Continue on to see the Hulu top movie list as it currently stands on Sunday, March 10, 2024. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)
5. 'The Heat'
Official Synopsis: "Sandra Bullock is a straight-laced FBI agent who is forced to partner with foul-mouthed Boston cop Melissa McCarthy in this raucous comedy."
4. 'We Have Always Lived in the Castle'
Official Synopsis: "The arrival of a cousin with ulterior motives threatens the claustrophobic and isolated world of two sisters and their uncle."
3. 'The Marsh King's Daughter'
Official Synopsis: "In this tense thriller, a woman (Daisy Ridley) returns to the wilds of her youth to face her father (Ben Mendelsohn), the man who kept her and her mother captive for years."
2. 'Dune'
Official Synopsis: "The son of a noble family travels to a dangerous planet to ensure the future of his people in this visually stunning sci-fi epic."
1. 'Poor Things'
Official Synopsis: "Brought back to life by an unorthodox scientist, a young woman runs off with a lawyer on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, she grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation."
How to Stream on Hulu
