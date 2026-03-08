Peacock’s Most-Watched TV Show Canceled

Peacock’s most-watched series has seemingly come to an end.

Ted creator Seth MacFarlane confirmed to TheWrap that there is “no plan” for a third season.

“What I kept hearing [from Peacock and Universal] was, ‘Listen, the show is really expensive to produce and there’s no way to do it at a lower cost. So I said, ‘All right, I hear you loud and clear.’ So I wrote the last scene with Max [Burkholder] walking into a gym, presumably coming out as Mark Wahlberg in the first Ted film,” MacFarlane said. “So [showrunners] Brad Walsh and Paul Corrigan and I kind of painted ourselves into a corner. Is there a way to do it? There’s always a way to do anything. But at the moment, it might take some narrative acrobatics. There’s no plan that I’ve heard of at the moment to do Season 3.”

Pictured: (l-r) Seth MacFarlane as voice of Ted, Max Burkholder as John — (Photo by: Peacock)

As of now, there has not been any official confirmation from Peacock that there will be no Season 3, but it sounds like it’s pretty much a done deal. The news comes as a surprise, as the series, which serves as a prequel to the beloved Ted films, became Peacock’s most-viewed title after its debut in 2024. However, MacFarlane revealed that the show is expensive to produce, likely due to production and the visual effects team having to bring Ted to life, which is no easy task. Not to mention other CGI that is involved throughout the series.

Set between 1993 and 1994, in between the opening sequence and main plot of 2012’s Ted, the prequel depicts the early life of the foul-mouthed teddy bear as he lives with 16-year-old John Bennett Max Burkholder) and his family. MacFarlane once again voices the titular bear and does the motion capture. The cast also includes Alanna Ubach, Scott Grimes, and Giorgia Whigham.

Pictured: Seth MacFarlane as voice of Ted — (Photo by: Peacock)

Per Peacock, in Season 2, which premiered on Thursday, “It’s 1994, and senior year of high school is underway for Ted the foul-mouthed teddy bear and his best friend, likable but awkward John Bennett. Together they live in a working-class Boston home with John’s parents (Matty and Susan) and cousin (Blaire). Matty is a blustering, blue-collar Bostonian who sees himself as the unequivocal boss of the house and doesn’t like anyone challenging him, particularly his liberal-minded niece. Susan is kind, selfless, and almost pathologically sweet when it comes to caring for her family. Blaire is an outspoken college student who often finds herself at odds with her more traditional-minded relatives.”

It’s likely an official confirmation on Ted’s future will be announced in the near future. The first two seasons of Ted, as well as both Ted films, are streaming on Peacock. Ted: The Animated Series with MacFarlane, Mark Wahlberg, and Amanda Seyfried will be coming soon to Peacock.