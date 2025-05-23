Mark Wahlberg and Amanda Seyfried Are Returning for New ‘Ted’ TV Show

Mark Wahlberg and Amanda Seyfried are returning to the world of Ted.

NBCUniversal has announced that the two will be lending their voices to Ted: The Animated Series on Peacock.

Wahlberg starred in the two Ted films as John Bennett, whose childhood stuffed bear Ted is brought to life after a wish he made when he was younger. Seyfried starred in the 2015 sequel as lawyer Sam Jackson. They will be reprising their roles, alongside Seth MacFarlane, who voices the titular bear. Not too much has been revealed about the new series, but it will be a continuation of the two films.

Although Ted released in 2012 and the sequel released in 2015, the films remain a favorite for fans today. In 2024, a Ted prequel series released on Peacock that follows the early life of the titular teddy bear living with a 16-year-old John Bennett and his family in Massachusetts. The series takes place between 1993 and 1994. In May 2024, Peacock renewed the show for Season 2, which is set to release during the 2025-26 season on the NBCUniversal streamer. Alongside MacFarlane, Ted also stars Max Burkholder, Alanna Ubach, Scott Grimes, and Giorgia Whigham.

Ted: The Animated Series will mark Wahlberg’s first television role where he doesn’t play himself, aside from the 1993 TV film The Substitute. Seyfried, meanwhile, most recently starred in the Peacock miniseries Long Bright River, based on the Liz Moore 2020 book of the same name. It’s too early to predict how Ted: The Animated Series will go, but considering the franchise continues to be a hit, it’s not surprising that Universal would want to branch out and try something while expanding Ted.

Ted: The Animated Series (working title) will be written by Seth MacFarlane, who also serves as executive producer and writer. Paul Corrigan and Brad Walsh are showrunners, EPs, and writers, while Eric Huggins will executive produce alongside Alana Kleiman, Jason Clark, Aimee Carlson for Fuzzy Door, and Claudia Katz for Rough Draft. UCP, Fuzzy Door, and MRC are the studios. More details on the show will likely be released soon, but the wait will be worth it knowing that more Ted is on the way, and Mark Wahlberg and Amanda Seyfried are coming back to the franchise.