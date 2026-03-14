‘Love Island USA’ Renewed for Season 8

It’s time to head back to the Villa.

Deadline reports that Peacock has renewed Love Island USA for Season 8.

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The news isn’t so surprising, as Season 7, which dropped last summer, became the reality show’s most-watched original season ever with over 18 million minutes viewed. Love Island USA was also the No. 1 streaming original title in the U.S. during the week of its finale and was the top streaming reality title for six consecutive weeks, according to Nielsen. The U.S. version of the British reality series premiered on CBS in 2019 and moved to Peacock starting with Season 4 in 2022.

LOVE ISLAND USA — “Reunion Special” Episode — Pictured: (l-r) Bryan Arenales, Amaya Espinal — (Photo by: Jocelyn Prescod/PEACOCK)

Not only has Peacock renewed Love Island USA for Season 8, but the NBCUniversal streamer has already announced that it will premiere on June 2. The new season will remain in Fiji and continue to be hosted by Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix, who took over hosting duties permanently with Season 6, replacing Sarah Hyland, who hosted for Seasons 3 and 4, replacing original host Arielle Vandenberg.

As if Love Island USA’s renewal and return date weren’t enough, there’s more. Peacock has also announced that docuseries spinoff Love Island: Beyond the Villa will premiere two episodes on Wednesday, April 15, followed by new episodes every Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET. The cast will include fan-favorite Islanders from Season 7, such as Bryan Arenales, Gracyn Blackmore, Jeremiah Brown, Clarke Carraway, Amaya Espinal, Hannah Fields, Pepe Garcia, Iris Kendall, TJ Palma, Andreina Santos, Chris Seeley, Belle-A Walker, Coco Watson, Taylor Williams, Charlie Georgio, and Austin Shepard.

LOVE ISLAND USA — Episode 736 — Pictured: Ariana Madix — (Photo by: Kim Nunneley/Peacock)

Love Island USA is executive produced by David George, Adam Sher, Ben Thursby-Palmer, Jordana Hochman, Bernie Schaeffer, James Barker, Blake Garrett, Courtney Rosenthal, Sophie Brown, Richard Cowles, Mike Spencer, Tom Gould, Ali Hill, and Martin Oxley. ITV America produces the reality show.

As of now, the cast for Season 8 of Love Island USA has not been revealed, but that will likely be announced in the coming months. The series has been as entertaining and messy as ever, and that probably won’t stop with Season 8. To prepare, though, fans can always watch the show on Peacock, along with Love Island: Beyond the Villa. Love Island USA Season 8 premieres on Tuesday, June 2, at 9 p.m. ET only on Peacock.