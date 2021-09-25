Peacock Reveals Full Peacocktober Halloween Lineup and Schedule

Halloween is approaching and Peacock has a ton of programming for viewers of all ages to enjoy. Whether you’re a fan of slasher films or family-friendly monster movies, there’s something in the lineup for everyone. Additionally, all eight Harry Potter films will be available for streaming. The streaming platform is calling their holiday programming “Peacocktober.”

One of its original series for the service is Unidentified with Demi Lovato. The unscripted series follows the singer, her best friend Matthew and her sister Dallas on an excursion to try and uncover the truth about the UFO phenomena. The three consult with experts as they investigate “recent eyewitness encounters, uncover secret government reports, and conduct tests at known UFO hot spots,” per an official press release. Unidentified begins streaming on Sept. 30.

Rapper Snoop Dogg and his BFF Martha Stewart are teaming up for Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween. From BuzzFeed Studios, the show is a competition special hosted by the odd pairing that features bakers squaring off and creating tasty tricks and treats, inspired by the concept of fear and spook. The show begins streaming on Oct. 21.

Other original programming includes The Toolbox Killer, One of Us is Lying, Create the Escape, and The Girl in the Woods. Several popular franchises, including Child’s Play, Friday the 13th, Leprechaun, Predator, Psycho, Dracula, and Saw. Family-friendly movies include A Monster in Paris, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, Ghost Squad, and Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events.

For those who are lovers of slasher films, there’s a lot on the lineup. Viewers can choose from greats such as A Nightmare on Elm Street, Bride of Chucky, Prime Night, The Hills Have Eyes, and The Funhouse. There’s even series’ chronicling stories of real-life killers. If you’re into stories inspired by true events, choose from Buried in The Backyard Seasons 1-3, Dahmer on Dahmer: A Serial Killer Speaks, Homicide for the Holidays Seasons 1-3, John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise Season 1 and more. Check out the other categories offered and visit Peacock for the full list.

SUPERNATURAL & HAUNTINGS

If you’re into ghosts, there’s plenty of options for you. Haunted Hospital: Heilstätten, Ouija, and Rigor Mortis are just a few to choose from.

EERIE ’80S

They say the 80s was the best decade. Check out Cat People, Hello Mary Lou: Prom Night 2, Prince of Darkness, and Shocker.





’90S NIGHTMARES

There’s nothing like a 90s throwback. Some of the 90s classics available include The Exorcist III, The People Under the Stairs, The Sixth Sense, and Village of the Damned.





ALIEN ENCOUNTERS

If you believe in aliens, you’ll love the movies offered. Check out films like Alien vs. Predator, Ancient Aliens, Decoys, It Came from Outer Space, and Men in Black II.





FUNNY FRIGHTS

Just because it’s Halloween, doesn’t mean you have to scare yourself to death. Get your laugh on with funny movies like An American Werewolf in London, Dave Made a Maze, Dead Snow 2: Red vs. Dead, and Decoys.

CREEPY CLASSICS

For those who love scary films that involve animals, this is the category for you. Some of the movies offered to stream include Curse Of the Werewolf, Dr. Cyclops, It Came from Outer Space, Night Monster, and Night of the Living Dead.



