Peacock Is Cutting the Price for Its Premium Tier

While Netflix lost a ton of subscribers after increasing their subscription packages in recent months, NBC's Peacock is taking a different approach. TV Line reports the service is temporarily cutting the price for the Premium tier just as the news of them becoming the exclusive new home for the next-day streaming of NBC shows. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and The Voice are among the shows that subscribers can enjoy streaming the day after an episode airs. Beginning Sept. 19, Peacock will become the new streaming home of NBC and Bravo fare. But older NBC series like 30 Rock remain unaffected as they currently stream on Hulu. The change comes amid confirmation the long-running soap opera Days of Our Lives will stream exclusively on the service beginning Sept. 12. The show aired on NBC for 57 years.

Peacock president Kelly Campbell expressed the company's excitement in an official statement. "We are excited to provide Peacock customers with a comprehensive destination for streaming the incredible programming airing on NBC and Bravo all year long," she said. "From Sunday Night Football and Jurassic World: Dominion to Saturday Night Live and The Office, Peacock is the streaming home for NBCUniversal and beyond, providing customers a massive premium content offering across TV, Film, Sports, and News, with less than five minutes of ads per hour for just $5 per month."

New customers who sign-up for Peacock's Premium plan in September will pay $1.99 a month or $19.99 for the year, as part of "a special Fall celebratory offer." If subscribers don't want to wait, they can sign up for Premium at the regular rate.

Peacock currently offers three levels of subscription: a free, basic plan that doesn't allow next-day streaming; the Premium plan, which includes ads and usually is $4.99/month, but is being cut to $1.99 for new subs signing up in September; and Peacock Premium Plus which is $9.99/month and omits ads.