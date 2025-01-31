Peacock Celebrates Valentine’s Day With Lineup of Hit Rom-Coms

Love is in the air at Peacock this February. With the new month just around the corner, and Feb. 14 just a few weeks away, NBCUniversal’s streaming service is celebrating Valentine’s Day 2025 with a swoon-worthy lineup of fan-favorite rom-coms perfect for subscribers and their special someone’s.
Peacock subscribers browsing the streaming library in the coming days searching for a loved-up romance to watch will find no shortage of options. The streamer already boasts beloved rom-coms like 2007’s Knocked Up and 2023’s My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3, as well as the Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy, which was inspired by the Twilight Saga, the entire five-film collection of which will soon also stream on Peacock. Heading into February, Peacock is set to grow its rom-com library with dozens of new titles, including the iconic film Love Actually, Ghost, Definitely, Maybe, and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.
Videos by PopCulture.com
Peacock’s streaming lineup throughout the Valentine’s Day season will also feature titles such as Pride And Prejudice, 2013’s Romeo And Juliet, 1939’s Wuthering Heights, and A Walk To Remember, the 2002 film starring Mandy Moore and Shane West.
Peacock’s expanding content catalog may have you considering signing up for a subscription. The streaming service offers a free seven-day premium tier upgrade. Once the trial ends, Peacock Premium, which unlocks everything Peacock has to offer, costs $7.99 per month. The ad-free Peacock Premium Plus, meanwhile, costs an addition $6 per month. Keep scrolling to see Peacock’s complete Valentine’s Day streaming lineup.
Now Streaming
Always Amore
The Beach House
Date With Love
Fifty Shades Of Grey*
Fifty Shades Darker*
Fifty Shades Freed*
Knocked Up
The Lost Valentine
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3
Retreat To You
Stomp The Yard
Valentine Ever After
My Argentine Heart+
The Perfect Setting+
Coming Feb. 1
Bones and All*
Bride and Prejudice
Crimson Peak
Definitely, Maybe
Deliver Us from Eva
The Duff*
Far and Away
Ghost
Gigli
Guess Who
Hitch
How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days
I Love You, Man
Just Like Heaven
The Longest Ride
Love Actually
Loving (2016)
Made Of Honor
Mo’ Better Blues
Stardust
Twilight
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
Favorite Love Stories
1 Mile to You
2 Days In Paris
35 & Ticking
After Louie
Age of Summer
All Summers End
Almost Friends
Already Tomorrow In Hong Kong
Americano (2005)
Anything Else
Arthur Newman
Ball Of Fire
Barry Munday
Basmati Blues
Beauty And The Beast (2014)
Becks
Behaving Badly
Bertie And Elizabeth
Beside Still Waters
The Best Years Of Our Lives
Beware The Gonzo
Blind Dating
Borrowed Hearts
The Boy Downstairs
Boynton Beach Club
A Brilliant Young Mind
Candy (2006)
Carmen & Lola
Cashback
Ceremony
Charly
The Choice
Cliffs Of Freedom
Conversations With Other Women
Daddy Issues
The Disappearance Of Eleanor Rigby
Ditto
Down In The Valley
Dream For An Insomniac
The Edge Of Love
Eight Days a Week
Elegy
Enemies, A Love Story
Everyone Says I Love You
Fair Haven
Falling in Love Again
Fanny
From Zero To I Love You
The Giant Mechanical Man
Honeyglue
The Humbling
I Capture The Castle
I Could Never Be Your Woman
In A Relationship
Jack And The Cuckoo Clock Heart
Jane Eyre (1997)
Killers
Labor Pains
Ladies In Lavender
Learning To Drive
Literally, Right Before Aaron
A Little Bit of Heaven
The Little Foxes
Looks That Kill
Love Is Now
Love Surreal
Madame Bovary
Marry Me
Match Point
Meet Cute
New York, I Love You
Playing It Cool
Pride And Prejudice
The Prince & Me 2: The Royal Wedding
A Rainy Day In New York
The Rebound
Redeeming Love
Romeo And Juliet (2013)
Sliding Doors
South Pacific (1958)
Stuck In Love
Tortilla Soup
A Walk To Remember
Wuthering Heights (1939)
Youth In Revolt