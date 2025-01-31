Peacock Celebrates Valentine’s Day With Lineup of Hit Rom-Coms

Love is in the air at Peacock this February. With the new month just around the corner, and Feb. 14 just a few weeks away, NBCUniversal’s streaming service is celebrating Valentine’s Day 2025 with a swoon-worthy lineup of fan-favorite rom-coms perfect for subscribers and their special someone’s.

Peacock subscribers browsing the streaming library in the coming days searching for a loved-up romance to watch will find no shortage of options. The streamer already boasts beloved rom-coms like 2007’s Knocked Up and 2023’s My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3, as well as the Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy, which was inspired by the Twilight Saga, the entire five-film collection of which will soon also stream on Peacock. Heading into February, Peacock is set to grow its rom-com library with dozens of new titles, including the iconic film Love Actually, Ghost, Definitely, Maybe, and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.

Peacock’s streaming lineup throughout the Valentine’s Day season will also feature titles such as Pride And Prejudice, 2013’s Romeo And Juliet, 1939’s Wuthering Heights, and A Walk To Remember, the 2002 film starring Mandy Moore and Shane West.

Peacock’s expanding content catalog may have you considering signing up for a subscription. The streaming service offers a free seven-day premium tier upgrade. Once the trial ends, Peacock Premium, which unlocks everything Peacock has to offer, costs $7.99 per month. The ad-free Peacock Premium Plus, meanwhile, costs an addition $6 per month. Keep scrolling to see Peacock’s complete Valentine’s Day streaming lineup.

Now Streaming

Always Amore

The Beach House

Date With Love

Fifty Shades Of Grey*

Fifty Shades Darker*

Fifty Shades Freed*

Knocked Up

The Lost Valentine

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3

Retreat To You

Stomp The Yard

Valentine Ever After

My Argentine Heart+

The Perfect Setting+

Coming Feb. 1

Bones and All*

Bride and Prejudice

Crimson Peak

Definitely, Maybe

Deliver Us from Eva

The Duff*

Far and Away

Ghost

Gigli

Guess Who

Hitch

How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days

I Love You, Man

Just Like Heaven

The Longest Ride

Love Actually

Loving (2016)

Made Of Honor

Mo’ Better Blues

Stardust

Twilight

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

Favorite Love Stories

1 Mile to You

2 Days In Paris

35 & Ticking

After Louie

Age of Summer

All Summers End

Almost Friends

Already Tomorrow In Hong Kong

Americano (2005)

Anything Else

Arthur Newman

Ball Of Fire

Barry Munday

Basmati Blues

Beauty And The Beast (2014)

Becks

Behaving Badly

Bertie And Elizabeth

Beside Still Waters

The Best Years Of Our Lives

Beware The Gonzo

Blind Dating

Borrowed Hearts

The Boy Downstairs

Boynton Beach Club

A Brilliant Young Mind

Candy (2006)

Carmen & Lola

Cashback

Ceremony

Charly

The Choice

Cliffs Of Freedom

Conversations With Other Women

Daddy Issues

The Disappearance Of Eleanor Rigby

Ditto

Down In The Valley

Dream For An Insomniac

The Edge Of Love

Eight Days a Week

Elegy

Enemies, A Love Story

Everyone Says I Love You

Fair Haven

Falling in Love Again

Fanny

From Zero To I Love You

The Giant Mechanical Man

Honeyglue

The Humbling

I Capture The Castle

I Could Never Be Your Woman

In A Relationship

Jack And The Cuckoo Clock Heart

Jane Eyre (1997)

Killers

Labor Pains

Ladies In Lavender

Learning To Drive

Literally, Right Before Aaron

A Little Bit of Heaven

The Little Foxes

Looks That Kill

Love Is Now

Love Surreal

Madame Bovary

Marry Me

Match Point

Meet Cute

New York, I Love You

Playing It Cool

Pride And Prejudice

The Prince & Me 2: The Royal Wedding

A Rainy Day In New York

The Rebound

Redeeming Love

Romeo And Juliet (2013)

Sliding Doors

South Pacific (1958)

Stuck In Love

Tortilla Soup

A Walk To Remember

Wuthering Heights (1939)

Youth In Revolt