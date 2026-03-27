Paramount+ Renews ‘School Spirits’ for Season 4

Split River High’s secrets aren’t going anywhere.

Paramount+ has renewed School Spirits for a fourth season.

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News was shared on social media on Tuesday by the show’s official account. A video was posted of creators Megan and Nate Trinrud telling much of the cast, including Spencer MacPherson, Josh Zuckerman, Kiara Pichardo, Sarah Yarkin, Nick Pugliese, Miles Elliot, Rainbow Wedell, and Peyton List, the good news.

@schoolspirits can’t wait to get the whole gang back together again 🖤 #schoolspirits is renewed for season 4 on paramountplus! ♬ original sound – School Spirits

Season 3 of School Spirits, which also stars Kristian Ventura, Milo Manheim, and Ci Hang Ma, premiered on Jan. 28. News of the renewal comes just three weeks after the season finale, which ended on a cliffhanger. The final seconds of the episode revealed that the season’s Big Bad, Van Heidt, an evil spirit, was inhabiting the body of Maddie’s (List) mother. Fans have likely been holding their breath for any kind of news about the show’s future, and now they will be able to rest easy knowing that the mysteries surrounding Split River High will continue.

While speaking with PopCulture.com ahead of the Season 3 premiere, List and Manheim reflected on the show’s “incredible” impact it’s had on fans since its debut in 2023. For List, it has “been so fun to watch people just embrace these characters and just celebrate each storyline.” She continued, “And Charley (Pugliese), I feel, is such a beloved character that is just better this season. He’s so great, and him and Miles, Yuri, together are amazing. They’re so great. So, it’s just so exciting. It just started out as a show where we’re like, ‘Are we gonna do a Season 2? Are people going to watch this?’ And so the fact that people have and make it possible for us to do this is so cool.”

L-R: Milo Manheim as Wally Clark, RaeAnne Boon as Dawn, Peyton List as Maddie Nears, Jess Gabor as Janet Hamilton and Kristian Ventura as Simon Elroy in School Spirits, episode 8, season 3, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Ed Araquel/Paramount+.

Manheim, meanwhile, admitted seeing the fans’ response is “the most incredible part of this whole experience. And, also, so not only that people are just enjoying the show, but people seem to be really touched by the deeper meaning behind it all. And, also, every character, we kind of just figure out in the first season, is going through a uniquely difficult sort of trauma. And we were talking about this earlier. Whether viewers realize it or not, I think that’s something that heal from watching the show and don’t feel as alone. There are really unique dynamics that I don’t think we’ve seen in film or TV before because there’s just so many weird rules for this universe. It’s amazing.”

School Spirits’ renewal is not so surprising. Season 3 has a perfect 100% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes, so it was really only a matter of time. As of now, it’s unknown when Season 4 is expected, but more information will likely be released in the coming months. The first three seasons of School Spirits are streaming on Paramount+.