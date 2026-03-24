‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Season 19 Premiere Date Released, Season 20 Announced

The BAU is back for more. Criminal Minds: Evolution has been officially greenlit for a landmark 20th season as Paramount+ announced the Season 19 premiere date on Tuesday.

The 19th season of the hit series, which follows the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit as they track down the country’s most dangerous criminals, will premiere on May 28 on Paramount+, while the series’ 20th season is set to air in 2027.

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A.J. Cook as Jennifer ‘JJ’ Jareau, Aisha Tyler as Dr. Tara Lewis, Adam Rodriguez as Luke Alvez, RJ Hatanaka as Tyler Green, Paget Brewster as Emily Prentiss, Kirsten Vangsness as Penelope Garcia, and Joe Mantegna as David Rossi in Criminal Minds: Evolution, season 18 streaming on Paramount+. (Photo Credit: Michael Yarish /Paramount+)

Paramount+ hasn’t released an official trailer for Criminal Minds Season 19, but did release a first look, in which “the clock starts ticking for the BAU when three missing persons are reported… uncovering a chilling connection to the past.” Watch the teaser trailer below.

Season 19 features returning stars Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Zach Gilford, and RJ Hatanaka with Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster.

Season 19 guest stars include Connor Storrie (Heated Rivalry), Justin Kirk (Angels in America), Yvette Nicole Brown (Community), Clark Gregg (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D), Paul F. Tompkins (Bojack Horseman), Cress Williams (Black Lightning), Kofi Siriboe (Queen Sugar), Lyndon Smith (Step Sisters), Richard Cabral (Mayans), Jeri Ryan (Star Trek Voyager), Rob Yang (The Menu), Nicholas Gonzalez (The Good Doctor), Inny Clemons (Judging Amy), Nicole Pacent (Westworld), Dash Mihok (Ray Donovan), Joseph Cross (Big Little Lies) and Cara Jade Myers (Killers of the Flower Moon).

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Criminal Minds: Evolution is produced by 20th Television and CBS Studios. Erica Messer serves as showrunner and executive producer, with Breen Frazier, Chris Barbour, Glenn Kershaw, and Mark Gordon also executive producing.

Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 19 premieres on May 28 on Paramount+.