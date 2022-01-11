Paramount+ Debuts Trailer for New Animated Series ‘Big Nate’

Paramount+ is taking subscribers back to middle school in its new original animated series. On Tuesday, the streaming service announced the February premiere date and released the first full-length trailer for Big Nate, a 26-episode new series from Nickelodeon Animation Studio based on the best-selling children’s books and comic strip written and drawn by Lincoln Peirce.

Set to premiere on Thursday, Feb. 17 following an exclusive look at the show during the halftime presentation of Nickelodeon and CBS Sports’ slime-filled NFL WILD CARD GAME ON NICKELODEON on Sunday, Jan. 16, Big Nate follows the misadventures of sixth grader Nate Wright. With a never-ending need to prove his awesomeness to the world and a knack for facing challenges, Nate and his friends navigate sixth grade, dealing with disasters at home and detention at school, and using cartoons and drawing to express himself along the way. Luckily, he’s able to express himself through the world of cartoons that he creates. Charming, mischievous and a magnet for misadventure, Nate always finds a way to turn trouble into fun.

The series will kick off on Feb. 17 with the premiere episode “The Legend of the Gunting.” According to the official synopsis, per Paramount+, the episode will find Nate facing multiple detentions on the docket and only one detention away “from a fate only whispered about in the halls of P.S. 38.” Making things even more difficult, the new kid at school is determined to become Nate’s prank partner.

Ben Giroux voices Nate in the show, with Disney star Dove Cameron voicing Nate’s older sister and the object of his angst, Ellen, with Rob Delaney portraying their father, Martin Wright. The voice cast is rounded out by Bryce Charles (Dee Dee Holloway), Daniel MK Cohen (Francis Pope), Arnie Pantoja (Teddy Ortiz), Charlie Schlatter (Chad Applewhite), Kevin Michael Richardson (Principal Nichols), Carolyn Hennesy (Mrs. Godfrey), Nik Dodani (Randy), Betsy Sodaro (Kim), Lisa Kay Jennings (Gina), Chandni Parekh (Jenny), Todd Haberkorn (Artur), Ryan Garcia (Mr. Rosa), Mike Rivkin (Mr. Galvin) and Chester Rushing (Zeff). The show will also feature a lineup of guest actors lending their voice, with Jack Black guest-starring as Brad Gunter and Daniel Jacobs as Bentley Carter in the series premiere.

Big Nate will be available for streaming on Paramount+, which you can subscribe to by clicking here, in the U.S., Canada, and Latin America on Thursday, Feb. 17. The show will then premiere later in the month in Australia. Fans can catch an exclusive look at the show during the halftime presentation of Nickelodeon and CBS Sports’ NFL WILD CARD GAME ON NICKELODEON, which is set to air on Sunday, Jan. 16 beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET.