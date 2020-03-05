‘Ozark’ Season 3 Trailer Teases Intense Drama Ahead in Netflix Series

A brand new trailer for the upcoming Season 3 of Ozark has landed, and it teases some intense drama ahead in the Netflix original series. Per a synopsis of the new season: “They are all in. The Byrdes are back in business and the stakes have never been higher. As tensions mount surrounding their new casino, The Missouri Belle, Marty and Wendy struggle to balance their family’s safety with the growing success of their money laundering empire.”

The cast and crew of the series had been staying fairly quiet on where the third season of Ozark would find the Byrde family, but in April series creator Chris Mundy spoke at an FYC screening and reception, according to Indie Wire, and shared some details.

“The third season to us is [about] what keeps you safe and whether or not hiding keeps you safe or attacking keeps you safe,” said Mundy. “In other seasons — between Season 1 and Season 2, certainly — we sort of left with a whole lot of plot we needed to answer, and we intentionally didn’t leave ourselves with a whole lot of plot to answer for in Season 3. So it’s more emotional within; we write everything through the marriage. So for us, it’s all about that marriage.”

Ozark Season 3 premieres on Friday, March 27 on Netflix. Season 1 and 2 are currently available to stream.