‘Ozark’ First Look at Season 3 Reveals Time Jump, Tension Between Marty and Wendy

Netflix gave fans their first look at Ozark Season 3 on Wednesday, and it showed some serious tension between Marty and Wendy Byrde. The acclaimed crime drama returns in March, and judging by the new images a lot has changed since then. There is no telling where things will stand for the Byrdes when they return.

Netflix announced Ozark Season 3’s release date on Wednesday. The show returns on Friday, March 27. The streaming giant also unveiled a short video teaser consisting of close-up shots from a poker table, and four still images from the show itself.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The stills show Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy (Laura Linney) in tense situations. Some just look uncomfortable, such as a scene in a diner, while others look more perilous, such as shots from a hospital or some kind of prison.

Netflix released an official synopsis for the new season as well, which says that Ozark Season 3 picks up six months after the end of Season 2. This time jump leaves room for a lot of new developments, which may play out slowly.

In the new season, the Byrdes’ casino is now fully operational. However, that puts a bit of a strain on their marriage, with Marty and Wendy having different visions for their family’s future.

“It’s six months later, the casino is up and running, but Marty and Wendy are fighting for control of the family’s destiny,” the synopsis reads. “Marty preaches keeping the status quo. Aided by an alliance with Helen and drug cartel leader Omar Navarro, Wendy plots for expansion. But when Wendy’s brother Ben comes into town, everyone’s lives are thrown into chaos.”

#Ozark Season 3 returns March 27 — FIRST LOOK: pic.twitter.com/AjSFjxWCmN — See What’s Next (@seewhatsnext) January 8, 2020

Up until now, everyone involved with Ozark has played their cards pretty close to the vest on Season 3. However, there were a few hints dropped back in April at an FYC screening and reception, according to a report by Indie Wire.

“The third season to us is [about] what keeps you safe and whether or not hiding keeps you safe or attacking keeps you safe,” said series creator Chris Mundy. “In other seasons — between Season 1 and Season 2, certainly — we sort of left with a whole lot of plot we needed to answer, and we intentionally didn’t leave ourselves with a whole lot of plot to answer for in Season 3. So it’s more emotional within; we write everything through the marriage. So for us, it’s all about that marriage.”



Ozark Season 3 premieres on Friday, March 27 on Netflix.