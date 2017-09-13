‘Orange Is the New Black’ Star Taryn Manning Talks About Leaving the Show

Orange is the New Black actress Taryn Manning recently opened up about eventually “bowing out” from the beloved Netflix original series.

Manning, who plays Tiffany “Pennsatucky” Doggett, talked about the future of the show with Digital Spy. She said she imagines the show going on for as long as fans keep watching, but she won’t be around for the full ride.

She sees the show transforming into a show about a new prison with new faces all around.

“It’s not the traditional roll out of a TV show – like Stranger Things will end on season 4 or 5 – but if people are still watching and they can see it going in a different direction, it could go on forever,” she said. “There could be another jail facility, there could be a whole new world of prisoners… At some point I am going to bow out!”

Manning’s vision might not be too far off. The end of season 5 saw the women of Litchfield being split into several different groups at the conclusion of the riot.

There was no indication that the women would be reunited at Litchfield after things cool down or that they’d even be headed to the same facility

All five seasons of Orange Is the New Black are currently streaming on Netflix.