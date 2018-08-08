‘Orange Is the New Black’ Season 6: Read the Vows From Surprise Prison Wedding

Season 6 of Netflix original series Orange Is the New Black saw two characters exchanging vows during a makeshift maximum security prison wedding.

Spoilers for Orange Is the New Black season 6 are ahead.

After getting engaged in the midst of the season 5 prison riots, Alex and Piper tied the knot in a prison wedding complete with everything from a “janky wedding awning,” “an old toothbrush, that is a new shiv, that was borrowed” from another inmate and just so happens to be blue, and wedding rings made from a contraband paperclip and one of Luschek’s keyrings.

Presided over by Nicky Nichols and with Lorna Morello acting as witness, the wedding, which took place during the season 6 finale and just moments before Piper would be released, offered one of the most heartwarming moments when Piper and Alex exchanged vows.

“It’s hard to know a promise I can make to you that won’t sound like a bunch of clichés that people say at weddings,” Alex began her vows, which she had prepared in advance. “So I wanted to make a promise that fits us, considering the distance that we covered to get here and how far we’ll have to go before we can be together again. But to do that, I have to talk about something that’s uncomfortable to bring up.”

“There was a time that I hurt you and I did something unforgivable,” she continued. “And I don’t think that I can express in words the guilt and regret that I feel for having done that to you, the person that I care about most. So my promise is to make it up to you every day in small, quiet ways for the rest of our life together.”

When it was Piper’s turn, things were a little more difficult, but just as touching. After several false starts including “when I was a little girl I used to think” and “life comes in moments,” Piper eventually found the right words.

“I want you to promise me that you’ll get out of here. I need you. You’re my partner. Get out of here as soon as you possibly can so that I can be with you. Do you promise me that you’ll do that?” Piper requested, something that Alex was eager to agree to.

However, when Alex jokingly pointed out that Piper’s vows were “more of a demand,” Piper made a promise of her own.

“OK, then my vow is to wait for you,” Piper vowed.

The couple, who met years before either of them were sent to prison, have had a bumpy relationship, including being responsible for each other being in prison. However, with Piper granted early release and Alex still having an additional four years to serve, they will potentially face the most difficult leg of their journey in season 7.

You can watch Piper and Alex’s journey to marriage on seasons 1-6 of Orange Is the New Black, which are all currently available for streaming on Netflix.