‘Orange Is the New Black’: Pennsatucky’s Escape Cliffhanger Resolved in Season 6

After a gutsy season 5 prison escape, season 6 of Orange Is the New Black finally resolved the cliffhanger regarding what exactly happened to Tiffany “Pennsatucky” Doggett.

Spoilers for Orange Is the New Black season 5 and season 6 are ahead.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Season 5 of Netflix original series Orange Is the New Black left the fates of nearly all of the characters in jeopardy, including Tiffany “Pennsatucky” Doggett, the Bible thumping evangelical Christian turned sensible inmate.

When fans last saw Pennsatucky, portrayed by Taryn Manning, in season 5, she had managed to escape the madness of the Litchfield Penitentiary prison riot led by Tasha “Taystee” Jefferson by escaping through a hole in the fence. However, her escape did not come before former friends Leanne and Angie turned against her after she helped corrections officer Coates hide from the other inmates during the riot.

After Ruiz cuts a hole in the fence to help the hostages escape, Pennsatucky followed suit, along with Chang, and eventually found herself in Coates’ home, leaving her fate heading into season 6 unknown. It is soon revealed in season 6, though, that while the other inmates at Litchfield lost the luxuries of minimum security and were instead carted away to maximum security, Pennsatucky had the chance to experience a freedom of her own.

Pennsatucky’s daring escape is made possible by Coates, who hides her in the trunk of his car in a mission to cross the border into Canada where he believes she can truly be free and they can live a life together void of any jumpsuits or inmate numbers. However, his plan is complicated by the addition of C.O. Dixon, who accompanies the journey due to a misunderstanding.

Tired of the cramped trunk, Pennsatucky eventually reveals herself to Dixon, beginning a humorous and unexpected journey that takes them to an amusement park. After MCC realizes that she is missing, though, a news broadcast puts an end to the fun, and Coates and Pennsatucky flee to the woods.

Unwilling to allow Coates to risk his own future for her and proving that she has truly changes, Pennsatucky eventually leaves Coates in the woods and turns herself in at the nearest police station, willing to serve the remainder of her sentence.

For now, Pennsatucky is enjoying life in “Florida” and games of dodgeball, having found friendship in Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren and Frieda Berlin.

Seasons 1-6 of Orange Is the New Black are available for streaming on Netflix.