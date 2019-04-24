‘Orange Is the New Black’ Fans Are Already Calling for Season 7 to Start Streaming

Fans are little too eager to walk back into the halls of Penitentiary’s Maximum Security prison in Orange Is the New Black Season 7, with some even calling for Netflix to release the season early.

It has been nearly nine months since fans donned their jumpsuits and headed behind the closed doors of prison to catch up with their favorite characters in Season 6 of the popular Netflix series, and although they are mourning the impending loss that will come with the conclusion of Season 7, they are calling on Netflix to stream the episodes early.

“Can season 7 of OITNB come out already like???? I’ve been waiting forever,” one fan requested.

Their requests aren’t too far-fetched, given that showrunner Jenji Kohan announced in late February that production on Orange Is the New Black‘s seventh and final season had officially wrapped, meaning that it was just a matter of time before new episodes debuted on the streaming platform.

Thankfully, fans likely won’t have to wait much longer, as Netflix revealed in its first-quarter shareholder letter that Season 7 would premiere in the second half of the year alongside a number of other fan-favorite series. That means that fans can expect new episodes sometime after July 1, 2019.

Given that Orange Is the New Black‘s debut season premiered on July 11, 2013, Seasons 2-5 premiered in June, and Season 6 premiered on July 27, 2018, it’s likely that Season 7 will roll out sometime in July.

The series, based on Piper Kerman’s memoir Orange Is the New Black: My Year in a Women’s Prison, has become a staple on the streaming service and is often regarded as being one of the series to have laid the groundwork for Netflix’s original content. Having made its debut in 2013, Orange Is the New Black not only rose to critical acclaim, but also became a fan-favorite.

The series was renewed for Season 7, its last season, in October.

Seasons 1-6 of Orange Is the New Black are currently available for streaming. Season 7 is expected to premiere sometime in 2019.