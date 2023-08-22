'One Shot: Overtime Elite' Teaser Showcases NBA Rookies Amen and Ausar Thompson

A new basketball docuseries will be streaming on Prime Video soon. Last week, the streaming service shared a teaser clip of One Shot: Overtime Elite, a series that focuses on the professional basketball league Overtime Elite. One Shot: Overtime Elite will feature six episodes and premiere on Sept. 5.

The clip shows NBA rookies Amen and Ausar Thompson who competed in Overtime Elite last year. The Overtime Elite staff praised the talents of the twin brothers but reveal that the one issue they have is making shots on a consistent basis. Amen and Ausar are seen getting frustrated when they miss shots, but the clip also shows them saying they don't have any weaknesses in their game, just things they can improve on.

Amen and Ausar Thompson were the faces of Overtime Elite as Amen made the All-OTE First Team while Ausar was named regular-season MVP. And during the NBA Draft in June, Amen was selected No. 4 overall by the Houston Rockets and Ausar was selected No. 5 overall by the Detroit Pistons. Other players who will be featured in One Shot: Overtime Elite are Trey Parker, Somoto Cyril, Jahki Howard, Bryce Griggs, Rob Dillingham and Eli Ellis.

"As the live rights holder of Overtime Elite, this is a natural extension of our relationship with the league, and we're excited to build upon the success of the inaugural season on Prime Video," Matt Newman, head of Prime Video Original sports content said in a statement. "OTE has established a strong reputation as a next generation league responsible for producing basketball stars of tomorrow and we're excited to give our audience an inside look at all the action on and off the court."

"This unfiltered series gives us an opportunity to show all the amazing things that happen inside the walls at OTE. It's more than just basketball, and I'm excited for a larger audience to get to know our players, our staff and our program," Damien Wilkins, Head of Basketball and General Manager, OTE, said in a statement. "Developing young men, on and off the court, is our core responsibility and this series gives viewers an intimate look at the highs and lows that come along with that as they continue to chase their dreams."

Overtime Elite is an eight-team league based in Atlanta. The league provides two paths for players — a salaried path and a scholarship pather for amateurs. Wilkins became the GM and Head of Basketball in September. He played in the NBA from 2004-2013 and is the son of former NBA star Gerald Wilkins as well as the nephew of Basketball Hall of Famer Dominque Wilkins.