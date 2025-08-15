One Of This Year’s Biggest Marvel Movies Is Soon To Hit Disney+

One of the year’s highest-grossing movies is soon to hit Disney+.

Marvel’s Thunderbolts*, which capped off Phase 5 of the MCU when it released on May 2 earlier this year, is hitting streaming in just a few short weeks.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In Thunderbolts*, a new superhero team is assembled filled with anti-heroes that are more down-to-earth and have less super abilities than their Avenger counterparts; the film’s tagline is “Not super. Not heroes. Not giving up.” Several of the characters are previous supporting characters in other Marvel films, like Captain America: Civil War or Black Widow.

The film sports plenty of names you know, including Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Wendell Pierce, David Harbour, Olga Kurylenko, Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer, Hannah John-Kamen, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

For the first time in a while for a Marvel film, Thunderbolts* was well received by critics, notching an 88% on Rotten Tomatoes. It earned $382.4 million, making it one of the year’s highest grossing movies, although it still underperformed by Marvel’s standards.

The film will hit streaming on August 27. The official Twitter/X account of Disney+ announced the news in a tweet this morning.

One last shot at redemption⚡



Stream Marvel Studios’ #Thunderbolts* on August 27, only on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/8i7aXknExx — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) August 14, 2025

Thunderbolts* introduces the crew as the “New Avengers,” which is a separate team from the already-established Avengers, and hints at the emergence of the Fantastic Four in the current day MCU. That team got their introduction in a prequel film, Fantastic Four: First Steps, released after Thunderbolts* on July 25.