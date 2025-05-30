One of the Worst Movies Ever Is Now Streaming Free on Prime Video and Tubi

Streaming services may give subscribers access to some of the biggest blockbuster hits and award-winners, but a film that is arguably one of the worst movies ever released is now available on two platforms.

Troll 2, Claudio Fragasso’s ill-received 1990 comedy horror film that has reached cult status in part thanks to how bad it is, is now streaming on both Prime Video and Tubi.

Released in October 1990 and marketed as a sequel to the 1986 horror film Troll, Troll 2 follows the Waits family as they vacation to a small town called Nilbog. Young Joshua, however, protests against the trip after he is warned by the spirit of his deceased grandfather that goblins populate the town. When his parents, Michael and Diana, ignore his pleas, the Waits family find themselves fighting off the evil goblins with the help of Joshua’s grandfather’s ghost when the warning turns out to be true.

The film, written and directed by Fragasso under the pseudonym Drake Floyd, stars Michael Stephenson, George Hardy, Margo Prey, Connie McFarland, Deborah Reed, and Jason Wright.

A far cry from success, the movie has been considered one the worst movies ever made. While the original 1986 film managed to scrap up a 30% Rotten Tomatoes score, the sequel only managed a meager 5% approval rating from critics, with the consensus simply reading, “Oh my god.” J.R. Jones wrote for the Chicago Reader that “Troll 2 is bad. Very, very bad. The script is stupid, the acting is wooden, the special effects are laughable, the vintage-80s synthesizer score is cheesy.” Q Network Film Desk‘s James Kendrick wrote in his review that “no description of it can quite contain its misguided ludicrousness or the way its infinite and varied sins against the traits of good cinema combine to produce one of the most uproarious unintentional comedies ever made.”

While Troll 2 may be among the worst movies ever made, if not the worst, that title has given way to some good – in the years since its release, the movie has gained something akin to a cult following. In 2009, nearly 20 years after Troll 2’s release, Stephenson, the film’s child star, Stephenson, directed Best Worst Movie, a documentary reviewing the making of the 1990 film from Stephenson’s perspective and the subsequent cult phenomenon that arose around the B-horror film.

Although Troll 2 was met with little fanfare, Best Worst Movie fared much better, winning Best Documentary at Fantasia International Film Festival, New Visions Award for Non Fiction Motion Picture Diploma at Sitges Film Festival, and Silver Telly – TV Programs, Segments, or Promotional Pieces – Sound/Sound Design at the Telly Awards. That success was reflected in critic ratings, with the documentary having a 94% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Troll 2 is now available to stream on both Prime Video and Tubi, both of which also stream Best Worst Movie. The original 1986 film that started it all, meanwhile, streams on Tubi.