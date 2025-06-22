One of the Greatest TV Shows of All Time Has New Streaming Home

MUBI just snagged shared streaming rights to one of the most iconic television programs of all time.

The streaming service, which houses artsier movie selections from around the globe, is now hosting all three seasons of Twin Peaks. That includes the show’s two-season ABC run and one-season Showtime revival.

Videos by PopCulture.com

(Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

The program follows an FBI agent (Kyle MacLachlan) who comes to a small town to investigate the death of teenager Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee), believing it could be connected to another teen’s death. The mystery takes bizarre and surreal turns, and we quickly learn that in the small town of Twin Peaks, the owls things are not what they seem.

Twin Peaks is the most popular work of late film icon David Lynch. Lynch co-created the show with Mark Frost, with the duo combining soapy melodrama, a chilling whodunnit and surreal imagery to create a uniquely iconic program.

After the series’ two-season run from 1990 to 1991, the show continued on with a prequel movie in 1995’s Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me, a home video release in Twin Peaks: The Missing Pieces and a 2017 continuation in Twin Peaks: The Return. While MUBI is not hosting the movie and home video compilation, The Return is available.

(Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

Pushing past all the conventional aspects of the original Twin Peaks, the third season is essentially an 18-hour movie with unusual pacing, a fragmented story and even more surreal imagery. It’s not for everyone, but it’s a grand artistic achievement and includes some of Lynch’s finest work.

If you don’t have MUBI and don’t like their catalog, it’s worth noting that the service is sharing Twin Peaks’ rights with Paramount+ and Pluto TV. Paramount+ has a nice selection of titles, though its app is pretty buggy and a headache to navigate. Pluto TV has a huge advantage: It’s free. However, I absolutely could not fathom having to watch The Return with randomly inserted ad breaks. Its overall form and sometimes brutally slow pacing make it a show that should be seen commercial-free.