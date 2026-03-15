One of the Biggest ’80s ABC Sitcoms Is Coming to Prime Video

A major ‘80s ABC sitcom is coming to Prime Video.

All eight seasons of Who’s the Boss? will be landing on the streamer on March 25.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The series ran from 1984 to 1992, capping at nearly 200 episodes. Created by Martin Cohan and Blake Hunter, Who’s the Boss? starred Tony Danza, Judith Light, Alyssa Milano, Danny Pintauro, and Katherine Helmond. It centered on Danza’s Tony Micelli, a former MLB athlete who strives to raise his daughter, Samantha (Milano), outside of the hectic nature of New York City and relocates her to Fairfield, Connecticut. There, he works as a live-in housekeeper for a single advertising executive.

WHO’S THE BOSS? – “Steady As She Goes” – Airdate: January 19, 1988. (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) ALYSSA MILANO;TONY DANZA;JUDITH LIGHT;KATHERINE HELMOND;DANNY PINTAURO

Who’s the Boss? was one of the most popular sitcoms of the ‘80s, and was nominated for 10 Primetime Emmy Awards and five Golden Globes, winning one of each. Due to its success, ABC tried to do a spinoff, not once, not twice, but three times, and unfortunately, none of them were successful. Two of them didn’t make it to series, and the third, Living Dolls, premiered in 1989 and ran for a single 13-episode season. It starred Michael Learned, Leah Remini, Deborah Tucker, Alison Elliott, Halle Berry in her acting debut, and David Moscow.

Danza and Milano were set to reunite for a Who’s the Boss? revival at Amazon, but it was announced in 2024 that it would not be moving forward. The revival was first announced in 2020 and would have seen Samantha as a single mother living in the same house she grew up in, likely dealing with her own chaotic family. Before his death in 2023, Norman Lear, whose production company, Embassy Communications, produced the original series, was set to serve as executive producer.

Who’s the Boss? is not the only show coming to Prime Video on March 25. All in the Family, Damages, Drop Dead Diva, Good Times, L.A.’s Finest, Married… with Children, Rules of Engagement, The Shield, The Winter King, and Unforgettable are all being added to Prime soon. Meanwhile, Who’s the Boss? is currently streaming on Hulu and Disney+. It’s unknown if it will be removed from the two platforms when it comes to Prime, but it’s not unusual for a show to be streaming on more than one unrelated platform at the same time. So this will just give fans more opportunities to watch it.