One of Ryan Reynolds’ Best Comedies Now Streaming on Paramount+

It seems like a bygone era in the age of Deadpool, but Ryan Reynolds used to be known for his starring roles in romantic comedies.

One of his most popular, the 2005 film Just Friends, is streaming on Paramount+ now.

Reynolds plays Chris Brander, a high school loser secretly in love with classmate Jamie Palamino. His love for her is accidentally revealed to the whole school, where she tells him in front of the entire senior class that they are “just friends.” Humiliated, Chris announces his plan to be more successful than all his classmates.

Ten years later, Chris is a millionaire ladies’ man living in Los Angeles whose Christmas flight is diverted to his hometown in New Jersey. At a bar, he sees Jamie for the first time in a decade, and he attempts to resolve his unrequited feelings for her.

Anna Farris, Chris Klein and Stephen Root also appear in the film, as well as a guest appearance by Alanis Morissette as herself—who was, at the time, Reynolds’ fiancée.

While the film received a lukewarm critical reception, it grossed over $50 million and has since become an unconventional Christmas movie pick for thousands of people.

Just Friends is streaming now on Paramount+.