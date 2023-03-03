Brie & Nikki Bella to Host Reality Competition Series

Brie and Nikki Bella have a new show coming. Deadline reports Prime Video has greenlit a reality competition series the twins are hosting titled, Twin Love. Set to launch this summer, the show models another Dutch series format created by ITV Studios Netherlands. It is produced by ITV America's ITV Entertainment and Amazon Studios, with Simon Thomas, Bernie Schaeffer, Kenny Rosen, and Jessica Nahmias as executive producers.

Per an official description, the show "is a social dating experiment that explores the love lives of identical twins. Ten sets of twins will be split up and placed into two houses of identical casts, where they'll begin a unique and compelling search for love. The series will discover if their inherent similarities extend to their romantic desires. When separated from their twin brothers and sisters—some for the first time ever—will they pursue the same identical partners? Or will their choices be dramatically different?"

Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD Original Content and Unscripted Programming, Amazon Studios, said in a statement: "Twin Love is a social dating experience like no other, blending the specificity of being a twin—someone born, quite literally, with a biological soulmate—with the universality of being single and searching for lasting romantic love."

The dynamic duo is not new to reality television, having starred in their own series on E!, Total Divas, and the spinoff, Total Bellas. They rose to fame as a wrestling team for WWE, each of them having won championship titles.

They briefly split in 2014 before resuming as a duo. Since then, they've maintained joint businesses, as well as embarked on separate endeavors in various industries, including fashion, beauty, and hosting. They've also appeared in 12 WWE video games thus far.

They are both mothers. Ironically, they had children just a week and a half apart in 2020.