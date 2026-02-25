Nicolas Cage’s New Superhero TV Show Reveals First Trailer

The first trailer for Nicolas Cage’s new superhero TV show has dropped.

Produced by Sony Pictures Television exclusively for MGM+ and Prime Video, Spider-Noir will premiere on May 27.

Spider-Noir is based on the Marvel Comic Spider-Man Noir. The series tells the story of Cage’s Ben Reilly, “a seasoned, down on his luck private investigator in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life, following a deeply personal tragedy, as the city’s one and only superhero.” Prime Video has released two versions of the teaser trailer, one in authentic black & white and the other in true-hue full color, so fans get the full experience.

Along with Cage, Spider-Noir stars Lamorne Morris, Li Jun Li, Karen Rodriguez, Abraham Popoola, Jack Huston, and Brendan Gleeson. Guest star cast includes Lukas Haas, Cameron Britton, Cary Christopher, Michael Kostroff, Scott MacArthur, Joe Massingill, Whitney Rice, Amanda Schull, Andrew Caldwell, Amy Aquino, Andrew Robinson, and Kai Caster.

Emmy-winning director Harry Bradbeer directed and executive produced the first two episodes. Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot serve as co-showrunners and executive producers. They developed Spider-Noir with the Academy Award-winning team behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal. Lord and Miller serve as EPs under their Lord Miller banner with Aditya Sood and Dan Shear. Pascal is executive producing via Pascal Pictures, while Cage and Pavlina Hatoupis also serve as EPs.

MGM+ and Prime Video released a first look at Spider-Noir in May during Amazon’s annual upfront presentation. The series, which will be available in color and black & white, marks a return to the role for Cage. He previously voiced Spider-Man Noir in 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The role also marks his first main role on a live-action television series, but he is rumored to star in Season 5 of True Detective.

All episodes of Spider-Noir will drop on May 27 in a binge-release, meaning there will be no weekly releases. Every episode of the first season will be available when it premieres. Just from the looks of the trailer, there will be a lot to look forward to, and it already seems like it’s going to be a series that fans won’t want to miss. May is still a few months away, but the wait will certainly be worth it.