‘True Detective’ Season 5 in Talks to Cast Oscar-Winning Actor

An Oscar winner might be headlining the upcoming fifth season of True Detective.

Deadline reports that Nicolas Cage is in talks to star in the new season of the Emmy-winning crime anthology series on HBO.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Sources tell the outlet that Cage is in talks for the lead role of New York detective Henry Logan. Apparently, he has been gravitating towards the part for a while, but it’s unknown if the deal will close. If Cage is ultimately cast, he will join the likes of Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, Colin Farrell, Mahershala Ali, and Jodie Foster, who headlined the first four seasons, respectively.

(Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Roadside Attractions via Getty Images)

True Detective was renewed for Season 5 in February 2024, just days after the Season 4 finale aired. After taking over as writer and showrunner for Season 4, Issa Lopez will return. In December, she told The New York Post that “there’s going to be some important connections between everything that happens in Ennis, Alaska, and the characters in Ennis, Alaska, and what happens in the new [season]. That said, it’s a new story, new characters, everything.”

Not much has been revealed about True Detective Season 5, but it has been reported that it will take place in Long Island instead of Alaska. So it should be interesting to see what those connections to Season 4 will be. Along with Foster, the latest season starred Kali Reis, Fiona Shaw, Finn Bennett, Isabella Star LeBlanc, John Hawkes, and Christopher Eccleston.

Photograph by Michele K. Short/HBO

While Cage has mostly been focused on film work, he has recently dipped his toes into television. He is set to play the titular private investigator and superhero in MGM+’s upcoming Marvel series Spider-Noir, which premieres in 2026. He is known for a variety of projects including The Rock, City of Angels, Snake Eyes, Ghost Rider, The Croods, Teen Titans Go! To the Movies, Mandy, Color Out of Space, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and Longlegs, among many others.

True Detective Season 5 is expected to premiere in 2027, so it’s unknown when more information could be revealed. When it will be confirmed whether Nicolas Cage is headlining the new season is hard to tell, but for now, fans will just have to wait. The first four seasons of True Detective are streaming on HBO Max, which should keep people occupied for the time being.