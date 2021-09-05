Nickelodeon Star Makes Netflix Debut in This Week’s Most-Watched Movie

With another weekend comes another rush to Netflix to binge away your Friday, Saturdays and Sunday. Netflix drops fresh titles every week, and its latest original is already a big hit. Afterlife of the Party, the new comedy starring Victoria Justice, is currently the No. 1 movie on the platform. Justice is best known for her roles on Nickelodeon shows, such as Lola Martinez on Zoey 101 and Tori Vega on Victorious. In Afterlife of the Party, her first Netflix Original, she plays Cassie, who “lives to party… until she dies in a freak accident. Now this social butterfly needs to right her wrongs on Earth if she wants to earn her wings.”

It’s currently holding off just-added library titles Green Lantern (starring Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively) and Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (starring Martin Lawrence and Mo’Nique) for the top film spot. It’s also fending off another Netflix Original Movie, He’s All That. That later flick is a remake of She’s All That, with TikTok personality Addison Rae leading the cast.

On the overall Netflix chart, Afterlife of the Party is bouncing back and forth between the No. 3 and No. 4 spots. While it’s been trounced by buzzy limited series Clickbait and returning favorite Money Heist, it’s battling it out for third place slot against the documentary Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror.

Justice seems to be well-liked by the Netflix crowd, being as the streaming service approved of casting her in this project in addition to licensing four other titles starring her. While this is her first original project for Netflix, her Nickelodeon hit Victorious is on the service, as is the network’s movie The Boy Who Cried Werewolf. Two of her non-Nick offerings, Naomi and Ely’s No Kiss List and The Outcasts, are also available on the platform.

As for Afterlife of the Party, critics (at least those who didn’t ignore it) weren’t too kind to it, as it currently has a 60 percent critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes. That’s enough to be fresh, but just barely. However, it seems to be more of a crowd-pleaser, being as it sits at a 76 percent fan rating.