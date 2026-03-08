New True Crime Show Enters Hulu’s Top 5

The Hulu TV chart looks pretty standard right now, with the one exception.

The Disney-owned streaming service has just added a true crime documentary series about the tragic death of a teenager. It seems to be attracting the true crime crowd, being as it’s being watch more than some big ABC hits.

Continue on to see the Hulu top TV show list as it currently stands on Sunday (March 8, 2026). Trailers and official descriptions of each show are included if you want to learn more about them.

5. 9-1-1: Nashville

Official Synopsis: “A high-octane procedural about heroic first responders, as well as their family saga of power and glamour set in one of America’s most diverse and dynamic cities.”

4. 9-1-1

Official Synopsis: “Procedural drama 9-1-1 is a fast-paced exploration into the lives and careers of first responders – cops, paramedics, firefighters – the people who put their lives on the line to save others.”

3. Grey’s Anatomy

Official Synopsis: “Meet Meredith Grey, a brilliant first-year surgical intern at Seattle Grace Hospital. Together with her fellow residents-in-training, Meredith navigates her way through the daily traumas and social landmines of life inside the hospital and out in the real world.”

2. Friends Like These: The Murder of Skylar Neese

Official Synopsis: “When 16-year-old Skylar Neese vanishes from her West Virginia home, her family and community are thrown into turmoil. As the search for answers intensifies, attention turns toward Skylar’s closest friends – uncovering a tangled web of secrets, betrayal, and identity.”

1. Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette

Official Synopsis: “The pressure of the Kennedy name weighs on John. Carolyn impresses at Calvin Klein. An unlikely connection forms at a charity event.”